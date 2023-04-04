Bradford County provides donation for Carriage House elevator

TOWANDA — A local library will receive funding to install a brand new elevator inside one of its buildings.
The Bradford County Commissioners donated a $100,000 grant to the Towanda Public Library Monday. The money comes from federal funding, specifically from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Commissioner Doug McLinko.
The grant will fund a new elevator inside the Carriage House on Maple Street, according to Katie Patton, the library’s director. The elevator shaft is in place, while bids for the elevator’s installation will go out at a later date. She noted that people have already visited the building to see various improvements within it.
The building was constructed over one hundred years ago, according to the library’s website. It was originally built as a home, but would later become a kindergarten in the 1960s. Towanda Public Library purchased the house in 2000 and eventually turned it into a children’s library.
McLinko stated that the commissioners are adamant about helping preserve local libraries within the county, especially those supplied with hard copy books.
Library volunteer Vicki Wells expressed her gratitude towards the commissioners and stated that the donation was very generous.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.