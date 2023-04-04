Bradford County provides donation for Carriage House elevator

The Towanda Public Library received a $100,000 grant in ARPA funds from the Bradford County Commissioners Monday. Pictured from left: Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, Towanda Public Library Director Katie Patton, Library volunteer Vicki Wells and Commissioner Daryl Miller.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — A local library will receive funding to install a brand new elevator inside one of its buildings.

The Bradford County Commissioners donated a $100,000 grant to the Towanda Public Library Monday. The money comes from federal funding, specifically from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Commissioner Doug McLinko.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.