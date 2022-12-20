Community volunteers and emergency management coordinators were recognized for their dedicated service at a yearly gathering.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety held its annual banquet to bestow multiple awards to municipal emergency management employees and volunteers.
There were twenty individuals recognized for completing the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency requirements for emergency management. Bradford County Public Safety Director Matthew Williams and Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck praised the individuals for their dedication.
Obtaining certification recognizes the individual as a certified emergency management coordinator for a jurisdiction, according to Rosenheck. Completion of the program includes various online and in-person classes from FEMA, PEMA and the county.
“I am incredibly proud of these individuals for their dedication and time that they put towards obtaining this certification,” Rosenheck said. “The courses are often rigorous and time consuming. The county and municipalities should be thankful for this great group of volunteers.”
The 2022 Emergency Operations Staff Member of the Year Award was given to volunteers from the Bradford County ACS or Alternative Communications Group. Meade Murtland, Bryan Farr and Dennis Voorhees, along with their team of volunteers, spent countless hours this year expanding amateur radio coverage in Bradford County, Rosenheck stated. They also conducted training, expanded infrastructure and set up a base station in the new Public Safety center.
“Their work is essential during disasters where communities become cut off from the larger world, either by damage, debris, or by infrastructure failures,” according to Williams. “The group also serves as mobile communications support coverage for special events, including relays and marathons, especially in areas where cell and radio communication is poor.”
The 2022 Bill Manville EMC of the Year Award went to Judy Smith, Burlington Borough’s emergency management coordinator. She has served her community as deputy EMC since the 1990s and as EMC since 2005.
“Judy works extremely hard for her small community, attends trainings regularly at our center, and is dedicated to providing the borough the absolute best preparedness and protective measures possible for disaster,” Rosenheck said. “Judy is dedicated, and can always be found on scenes of local disasters in the community. I cannot think of a more deserving community volunteer.”
Over fifty community volunteers and emergency management coordinators were also recognized for their 2022 training efforts.
“We are so thankful for the incredible local coordinators and volunteers we work with, and are extremely appreciative of all their efforts,” Rosenheck stated.
The following received a plaque and recognition:
For PEMA Basic Level Municipal Emergency Management:
• James Alderson, Emergency Management Coordinator, Pike Township and LeRaysville Borough
• Tonya Barnett, Emergency Management Coordinator, Sheshequin and North Towanda Townships
• Donna Day, Emergency Management Coordinator, Windham Township
• Jennifer Delp, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Franklin Township
• Cory Goodwin, Emergency Management Coordinator, Smithfield Township
• Kathlyn Goodwin, Municipal Secretary, LeRaysville Borough
• Cale Holmes, Emergency Management Coordinator, Canton and Leroy Townships and Alba Borough
• Amy Miller, Emergency Management Coordinator, Tuscarora Township
• Ken Parmenter, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Burlington Borough
• A. Marie Seymour, Emergency Management Coordinator, Columbia Township
• Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator, South Creek Township
• Tessa Spears, Emergency Management Coordinator, Athens Township
For PEMA Advanced Level Municipal Emergency Management:
• Thomas “Lyle” Delp, Emergency Management Coordinator, Franklin Township and Monroe Borough.
For PEMA Basic Level County Emergency Management:
• Derrick Hall, Logistics and Operations Sections, Bradford County EOC
• Dave Pelachik, Bradford County ESF 8 and 9 EOC Representative
• Jeffrey Rosenheck, Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator
• Jessica Sheets, Bradford County Public Safety Administrative Assistant
• Keith Stackhouse, Bradford County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator
• Patricia Tuttle, Bradford County Planner
• Matthew Williams, Director, Bradford County Public Safety
