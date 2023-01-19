The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has recently received a grant from Williams Energy, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The grant, accepted on behalf of the LEPC, or Local Emergency Planning Committee, will support equipment purchases for the new LEPC Hazardous Materials Response unit for the county. The vehicle, when completed and placed in service, will respond to incidents involving Hazardous Materials, including gas, chemical and oil leaks, and related incidents.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Rosenheck, the department has been using an old North Central Taskforce vehicle to respond to Hazardous Materials incidents across the county, and that the new vehicle, purchased primarily from LEPC funds, will be used as the replacement vehicle, bringing items such as absorbent pads, damming and diking materials, portable lighting, personal protective equipment, and related equipment to scenes to supplement the first response capabilities.