The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has recently received a grant from Williams Energy, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The grant, accepted on behalf of the LEPC, or Local Emergency Planning Committee, will support equipment purchases for the new LEPC Hazardous Materials Response unit for the county. The vehicle, when completed and placed in service, will respond to incidents involving Hazardous Materials, including gas, chemical and oil leaks, and related incidents.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Rosenheck, the department has been using an old North Central Taskforce vehicle to respond to Hazardous Materials incidents across the county, and that the new vehicle, purchased primarily from LEPC funds, will be used as the replacement vehicle, bringing items such as absorbent pads, damming and diking materials, portable lighting, personal protective equipment, and related equipment to scenes to supplement the first response capabilities.
According to Rosenheck, the county subcontracts with a certified Hazardous Materials Response Team, however, there are substantial things that we can do locally to contain spills and mitigate runoff and exposure related issues prior to their arrival. The vehicle will be a huge asset for rapid deployment, especially when time is of the essence to contain potentially serious materials. The donation from Williams will help ensure that the vehicle is equipped with the best and most up to date equipment, including radios, detectors, and related items for response and containment efforts across the county.
Public Safety Director Matthew Williams is also appreciative of the support from Williams Energy, noting that they are an active member of the county LEPC. “While we hope this unit and the associated equipment never has to be used, being prepared for the potential is essential, and this donation will surely help that process.”
Williams Energy operates in various locations across the nation, and does business in Bradford County.
