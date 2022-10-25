Bradford County Public Safety showcases rehab trailer

First responders within Bradford County will soon make use of a new item that can help them in various emergencies.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety debuted its rehab response trailer that will help responders with medical monitoring, nourishment, hydration and rest during long duration incidents.
The trailer will assist during incidents such as structural fires, search and rescue operations, brush fires, technical rescue operations and police or hazardous materials incidents.
The project began when the public safety officials took a refurbished small trailer and supplied it with equipment for rehab use, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Donations and existing equipment helped make the trailer possible. It now contains equipment such as water and hydration supplements, basic medical equipment, small tents and chairs, deployable cots, nutritional snacks, blankets and towels, and many others. The trailer will respond to emergencies with a minimum of one public safety staff member certified as an Emergency Medical Responder or higher.
“While the hope is that we do not need to use the unit regularly, we want it to be used when conditions warrant,” Rosenheck said. “At the end of the day, ensuring responder safety is an essential element of emergency response, and our department is honored to have the opportunity to work with our dedicated emergency service agencies throughout the county to provide this resource and help ensure that the mission that everyone goes home.”
The unit has already been put to use in an effort to help others over the summer. Officials used it as they responded to a barn fire in Sheshequin Township and a residential structure fire in Athens Township, according to Public Safety Administrative Assistant and EMT Jessica Sheets. On scene emergency responders have already praised it for helping them take quick breaks during extreme conditions, including environmental elements, challenging and demanding operations, on scene hazards and related scenarios, Sheets stated.
In 2019, 54% of firefighter deaths were directly related to stress, over-exertion, and medical issues, according to Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams.
“Our hope is that we can provide the necessary rest, relaxation, and nourishment replenishment on scene while also providing medical monitoring, to help prevent injuries, serious medical emergencies, and the possibility of death amongst our first responders,” according to the Public Safety Department.
The fire departments of Blossburg, Pa. and Van Etten, N.Y. have their own rehab units and both shared information on them with Bradford County officials, according to Rosenheck. The trailer also received support from the Bradford County Commissioners and EMA staff, while donations came from Greater Valley EMS, South Creek EMS, the American Red Cross, Western Alliance EMS, PS Bank, First Citizen’s Bank and Hurley’s Supermarket.
First Citizens Community Bank helped purchase two misting fans to cool responders that now sit atop a standard 10 gallon water jug. David DeKay and Lorraine Brown visited the Bradford County Public Safety Center to see the trailer and present a donation check to the department.
