Bradford County Public Safety showcases rehab trailer

First Citizens Community Bank donated $500 to Bradford County Department of Public Safety to go towards supplying its new rehab trailer.

 Photo Provided

First responders within Bradford County will soon make use of a new item that can help them in various emergencies.

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety debuted its rehab response trailer that will help responders with medical monitoring, nourishment, hydration and rest during long duration incidents.