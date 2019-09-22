WINDHAM — Pennsylvania State Constable Jim Canning was serving tax notices in Windham Township last week when he met a fellow veteran in need of a helping hand — exactly one week, over $7,500, a new roof, floor and heating system, new appliances and many hours of work by a multitude of volunteers later, Raymond Chan Dick Sr. has a repaired home and a thankful spirit.
After Canning found Dick’s home and 23 acres of land in disarray and under the threat of being sold at auction due to back taxes, he leapt into action and created a Facebook group in hopes of gathering community members to help ensure the 90-year-old Korean War veteran did not lose his home, through a work bee.
“I thought to myself, I can’t let this happen,” Canning stated. “I didn’t want to stand by while this 90-year-old veteran lost his house over a couple years of taxes. I’m a veteran myself, he’s a veteran, I just couldn’t stand watching him lose his property.”
After a “beehive” of support showed up Saturday morning, many swarming with lines of pick up trucks and lawn care equipment in tow to aid in bringing Dick’s home into safe living condition, both Canning and Dick were grateful for the support.
“This is tremendous...this is awesome, it really is,” Canning said. “He’s not the same person he was a week ago either...last week he was depressed and not looking forward to life and now he’s mentally, he’s a lot better.”
Though the house needs more work than originally thought according to Canning, Dick will be able to keep his home and is prepared for winter.
“I was a little, unknown, poor as a church mouse veteran in Bradford County and now everybody has seen my picture,” said Dick with a laugh.
“(It was) this man (Canning), everything that happened here today was his doing, I am so blessed to be a friend of his and that he cared enough to leave his card in my door that day,” Dick stated. “He not only made me not homeless anymore but he’s responsible for everything that happened here. This young man should get the Oscar for Constable in Pennsylvania, I really mean it, he’s one of God’s gifts to a poor guy like me.”
Dick moved to Bradford County in 1996 after spending 65 years in New York City after hearing about “good people” and wanting to help at churches in the area.
He is now a proud Pennsylvanian, raving about locals most of all, and stated that the community coming together to help him is “the most wonderful thing that’s happened in my life.”
“I have to pinch myself at least five times a day today to make sure that I’m not going to wake up and feel that this is a dream. They are the most wonderful people in the world...I am so grateful that there are so many good Christians here,” he said, also highlighting that the Commonwealth has the “lowest taxes, the best people and history that just won’t quit.”
“Couldn’t be a better place, this is a beautiful, beautiful place...I’m so blessed by all these people and if there’s anything in this world that I could say about Pennsylvania, they got the best people...right here, this county, Bradford, no kidding...I’ve been all over the country, there ain’t a place that touches this,” he commented. “I am so blessed that there are people like this...I’m so blessed and I thank them all.”
Dick also explained that another reason he is thankful for his home being repaired is that his wife of 65 years can return after she deemed the house unsafe and had to leave.
“What they’re doing here is going to help bring her back and I am so excited about it,” he said.
Canning stated that after assisting Dick he is beginning a non-profit organization called Helping Hands for Vets to aid other local veterans with not only financial needs but also with labor if needed.
