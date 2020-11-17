The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 24 new confirmed cases on Monday, marking 1,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since the start of the pandemic.
There were 40 new cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,237.
The update said there have been 192 confirmed cases among residents of nursing homes and personal care facilities since March.
The number of cases among the staff of these facilities had stayed at 52 for a few days.
There was another jump in probable cases over the weekend, from 117 as of Sunday’s update to 135 on Monday.
The report stated that as of midnight on Monday morning, there were 4,476 new cases in Pennsylvania. On Sunday, the department received 5,199 new cases, resulting in a two-day surge of 9,675 COVID-19 cases.
The update informed Pennsylvanians that the statewide total of confirmed cases was up to 269,613.
Across the state, there were 2,440 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 531 of them being cared for in the intensive care unit according to PAcast. They also reported that the majority of the hospitalized patients were over the age of 65.
“As we are experiencing a large surge in cases across the state, the public health infrastructure we continue to build is prioritizing case investigations in order to prevent outbreaks from occurring,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please answer the call from the health professional conducting a case review. If you were a close contact of someone, please answer the call. By answering the call, you are helping our health professionals mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities to further protect our neighbors and loved ones.”
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed Bradford County with the eighth-highest percent-positivity of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, according to state officials. The county was still in the substantial level of transmission with a rate of 11.3%.
Bradford County only had a lower level of transmission than the following counties: Adams (7.0%), Allegheny (7.7%), Armstrong (15.2%), Beaver (8.3%), Bedford (19.7%), Berks (9.8%), and Blair (9.6%).
According to the update, three counties were in the low level of transmission, with five in the moderate level, and 59 considered at the substantial level of transmission.
“The significant increase in cases and percent positivity across much of the state is cause for concern,” said Gov. Wolf, “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings. It is only by working together that Pennsylvanians can prevent the spread of the virus.”
