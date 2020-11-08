Bradford County reaches 1000 COVID-19 cases since March (free to read)

Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health once again reported the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases. As of midnight on Saturday, the department received 4,035 positive cases from throughout the state. Before that, the highest number of cases reported in one day statewide was 2,900 cases, as of the PDOH update on Thursday.
The PDOH said that 310,410 tests were done in the past week and 18,433 were positive cases. There was a record-high number of 50,471 test results reported to the department.
Since March, the PDOH has reported 1,011 confirmed cases, 78 probable cases and 19 deaths in Bradford County.
There was an increase of 33 more cases from Friday to Saturday. On Thursday into Friday, there was an increase of 15. The spike of positive cases in the county has been rising daily for weeks.
The county has seen 200 more confirmed cases in one week. Two weeks ago, the county had almost half as many cases.
Throughout the spike of COVID-19 in Bradford County, PDOH urges the public to practice social distancing and wear masks anywhere around other people to contain the spread of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.