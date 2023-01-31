Bradford County has been awarded $24,770 under Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds will be available to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, the Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and the United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity for food and shelter programs in high need areas. The local board in Bradford County will be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
