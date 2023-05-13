Bradford County recognizes appreciation week for correctional facility employees

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of May 7 to May 13 as Correction Employee Appreciation Week during their Thursday meeting.

Acting Warden Pete Quattrini of the Bradford County Correctional Facility read the proclamation at the meeting. He stated that the facility employs more than 50 professionals and incarcerates more than 190 men and women annually.

