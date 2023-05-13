Bradford County recognizes appreciation week for correctional facility employees

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed the week of May 7 to May 13 as Correction Employee Appreciation Week during their Thursday meeting.
Acting Warden Pete Quattrini of the Bradford County Correctional Facility read the proclamation at the meeting. He stated that the facility employs more than 50 professionals and incarcerates more than 190 men and women annually.
The week is a time to recognize the service of all correctional staff members that include “administrators, correction officers, counselors, treatment specialists, educators, clerical support staff, business administrators and purchasing agents, personnel and labor relations specialist, clergy, medical professionals, food service specialists, computer technicians, planners and research analysts and skilled crafts people,” according to Quattrini.
“Although each of these dedicated professionals work in a different field and specializes in a specific area, all are committed to a common goal: a secure, safe and humane operation of our commonwealth’s correctional facilities where employees work to reduce future crime,” Quattrini said.
Commissioner Daryl Miller wanted the public to know that correctional facilities serve a very crucial purpose for society.
“They’re not just buildings with bars on the windows,” Miller said.
He stated that the facilities exist to maintain public safety and rehabilitate those incarcerated. He added that they should hopefully re-enter society as engaged, productive members of their communities.
Miller thanked all correctional employees for their service and read a quote from President Ronald Reagan.
“No group of Americans has a more difficult or less publicly visible job than the brave men and women who work in our correctional facilities,” Miller quoted. “The important work of correctional officers often does not receive the recognition from the public it deserves.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that the Bradford County Correctional Facility has undergone a positive transformation since he was first elected commissioner. He stated that the current state of the jail is a tribute to its staff.
“It’s called a correctional facility, but it’s a prison. We don’t want it to be a pleasant stay for people because we don’t want them to come back,” McLinko said.
He thanked Quattrini and the entire facility’s staff for their hard work and described their dedication as tremendous.
