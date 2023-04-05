TOWANDA — Elected officials, community members and local organizations gathered together to recognize child abuse prevention.
The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bradford County Monday morning. Commissioner Daryl Miller read the proclamation in front of the Bradford County Courthouse during the ceremony.
“Preventing child abuse and neglect is a community problem that depends on involvement among people throughout the community,” Miller said. “The majority of child abuse cases stem from situations and conditions that are preventable in an engaged and supportive community.”
He stated that everyone needs to support families to ensure children are raised in healthy environments.
Miller encouraged “all citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities and businesses to increase their participation in the efforts to support families. Thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening communities in which we live.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that there is no excuse for abusing a child and individuals that do so will face prosecution.
“It’s almost unfathomable that any child cannot have a happy childhood and end up in an abusive home,” McLinko said. “I hope people will say something when they see a child who’s getting abused.”
Planted on the courthouse lawn were 182 blue pinwheels. Each one represented a child that received services at Children’s House/Children’s Advocacy Center in 2022, according to CHCAC Executive Director Brittney Eiklor. The Towanda-based organization seeks to “reduce trauma to children who have experienced abuse and their families by providing a safe and supportive environment through a collaboration of community agencies,” according to its website.
Eiklor emphasized the severity of the issue on a nationwide scale. She stated that child abuse is reported every 10 seconds in the United States.
“Child abuse thrives when good people decide that its none of their business,” Eiklor said. “Preventing child abuse is a shared effort in our schools, neighborhoods and beyond. Not only this month, but every month after, let us aim to eradicate child abuse within our community to secure a future for children that is bright, full of hope, opportunity and a sense of safety.”
Eiklor detailed the various services that CHCAC provides to help children who have suffered abuse and neglect. CHCAC offers:
- “forensic interviews so that children are able to share their experience in their own words.”
- “Family advocates provide children and their non-offending caregivers education, referrals and support so that they have the resources they need in the wake of their trauma.”
- “Medical examinations allow the child to receive a comprehensive head-to-toe physical assessment so that they can hear that their body is okay.”
- “Trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy is offered on- and off-site so that children learn the appropriate coping mechanisms to heal from their trauma.”
- “Most importantly, the center offers a coordinated approach to the child abuse investigation by utilizing a multidisciplinary investigative team.”
She also thanked local partners that include Bradford County Children and Youth Services, prosecutors, medical and mental health advocates, and forensic interviewers.
“[CHCAC] and Bradford County Children and Youth Services give victims of abuse and neglect a way not only to obtain justice, but the resources to heal and to grow,” said state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). “Their commitment to the community is unwavering and is truly valued and respected by the residents across this Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.”
Pickett read a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives acknowledging child abuse prevention in April. She described the blue pinwheels as “pinwheels of prevention.”
“Legions of people have come together [Monday] to put out the pinwheels to remind people that this is truly happening,” Pickett said. “I always find it a rather startling thing when I see them every year. To realize that each one of these blue pinwheels is a child.”
Also during the ceremony, CHCAC recognized The Guthrie Clinic for its continued support in helping child victims. Each April, CHCAC selects a community partner to be recognized for their dedicated work regarding child abuse prevention.
