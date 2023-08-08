TOWANDA — The Bradford County community gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to a hometown figure who played a critical role in American history leading up to the Civil War.
County officials and residents recognized David Wilmot Day in front of the Bradford County Courthouse. Members of the Sayre-based Sanphy’s Academy of Music and Arts performed music prior to the event’s speeches. There was even a cannon salute during the event. After the event, attendees were invited to the Bradford County Historical Society for tours featuring artifacts from Wilmot’s life.
Wilmot was a U.S. congressman from Bradford County who is best remembered for his Wilmot Proviso of 1846. The measure proposed a total ban on slavery in the western territories acquired from Mexico in the aftermath of the Mexican-American War.
He made the proposal on Aug. 8, 1846 just days before both houses of Congress were due to adjourn for the summer. The House of Representatives was voting on a funding bill that would let the U.S. offer Mexico up to $2 million to settle negotiations regarding the western territories. Wilmot’s Proviso was an introduced amendment to that bill. Although the House voted in favor of the amended bill, it failed in the Senate.
“[The Senate’s] lack of action effectively killed any chance for the passage for the rest of that congressional term,” said Dr. William V. Lewis, Jr., the commissioner of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. “But a fire had been started that would burn right up until the end of the Civil War nearly 20 years later.”
Lewis described Wilmot as “a man who always tried to make things happen.” Wilmot was born in Bethany, Wayne County, Pa. on Jan. 20, 1814. At age 18, he went to Wilkes-Barre to study law under George W. Woodward, a future chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Wilmot was originally viewed as a poor student by his mentors, but he proved himself with his expansive legal knowledge, according to Lewis. He became a licensed attorney at age 20 before relocating to Towanda, which was a growing town due to its booming lumber industry.
Wilmot was active in local politics and eventually became the assistant superintendent of the Tioga Branch of the North Branch Canal in 1841. He later became the Democratic chair of Bradford County. In 1844, he was elected as a U.S. congressman for Pennsylvania’s 12th district, which included Bradford, Susquehanna and Tioga counties. He would later be named the House Standing Committee on Manufacturers. In 1847, he helped establish the anti-slavery Free Soil Party and met Abraham Lincoln who was a U.S. congressman representing Illinois at the time.
“Soon Lincoln himself would be calling himself “A Wilmot man” in recognition of his support of the Proviso,” Lewis said.
Wilmot’s 1846 Proviso would be reintroduced in future congressional sessions, but it never passed in the Senate.
“Yet the words contained in that proposal would bring fear in the southern halls of power and hope among the enslaved and their northern abolitionist friends for years to come,” Lewis said.
In 1865, the U.S. Congress passed the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. “Much of the language used in the amendment was drawn directly from the Wilmot Proviso,” according to Lewis.
Wilmot served in a variety of political roles throughout his life. In 1851, he was elected as president judge of the Judicial District of Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In the 1850s, he helped establish the new Republican Party in Pennsylvania, which advocated for the end of slavery. He was a delegate-at-large in the 1856 National Republican Convention in Philadelphia and even received votes for the vice-presidential nomination.
In 1857, he was the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, but was defeated. The loss didn’t stop Wilmot from being active in politics. In 1861, he was elected to the U.S. Senate and Lincoln eventually appointed him as a judge of the Court of Claims. He held the position until his health declined and forced his resignation. He moved back to Towanda where he died on March 16, 1868. Wilmot is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Towanda where the words of his Proviso are carved on his tombstone.
During Saturday’s event, Mark Frazier Lloyd spoke about the impact that Wilmot had on American history. Lloyd is the University Archivist Emeritus for the University of Pennsylvania and a BCHS trustee. He reflect on the difference between celebrity and fame. Lloyd described celebrity as a form of popularity that’s large yet short-lived.
“Fame is quite different. It has a dynamic quality. It encourages one to make history. To leave their mark of one’s deeds and ideals on the world,” Lloyd said. “[Fame is] more inclusive, looking to the largest human audience both horizontally in space and vertically in time.”
In American history, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are examples of national fame, Lloyd expressed. He added that Wilmot is also a part of that group due to his contributions.
Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller, Doug McLinko and John Sullivan announced that the new Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on Main Street will be named after Wilmot. The building will be called the David Wilmot Freedom Center with the words of the Proviso at the site.
“As long as that building stands, he will never be forgotten,” McLinko said.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) stated that the speakers did a wonderful job bringing history alive.
“Probably the most interesting thing I learned was the process that Wilmot went through with changing all of the different stances and different political parties,” Pickett said. “When something was going in the wrong direction, he managed to push things in another direction and/or another party a couple of times. That’s very interesting to me that he was able to push those ideas in other directions so that they had a new light.”
Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley expressed his thoughts on the day’s significance.
“This is important to me because we have elected officials right now that care about our history,” Farley said.
He stated that Wilmot played a crucial role since he helped get Lincoln elected president in 1860. Farley expressed his amazement that a man from a “little town in rural Pennsylvania” had such a huge impact on the nation.
“He never gave up. He kept plugging along and working for the people,” Farley said. “It’s amazing that our little town is responsible for that.”
