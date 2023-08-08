TOWANDA — The Bradford County community gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to a hometown figure who played a critical role in American history leading up to the Civil War.

County officials and residents recognized David Wilmot Day in front of the Bradford County Courthouse. Members of the Sayre-based Sanphy’s Academy of Music and Arts performed music prior to the event’s speeches. There was even a cannon salute during the event. After the event, attendees were invited to the Bradford County Historical Society for tours featuring artifacts from Wilmot’s life.

