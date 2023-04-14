Bradford County recognizes Telecommunicators Week

TOWANDA — This week marked the special occasion when the community honors those working dispatch for local first responders.
April 9 to 15 is Telecommunicators Week in Bradford County; at their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners formally recognized it.
“National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” is recognized during the second week of April to honor those public safety officials for their service, according to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. “NPSTW initially started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California.”
During the Thursday meeting, Bradford County Public Safety Director Matt Williams read a proclamation highlighting NPSTW. He stated that dispatchers are essential for facilitating quick responses from police officers, firefighters and paramedics.
“The safety of our police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens from telephone,” Williams said. “Public safety dispatchers are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.”
He added that county dispatchers help law enforcement apprehend criminals and support firefighters as they suppress fires. They also help medical professionals treat patients during emergencies.
“Each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understand and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year,” Williams expressed.
“An estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year,” according to the National Emergency Number Association.
Commissioner Daryl Miller noted that dispatchers do more than answer phones or talk on the radio. Dispatchers inform people on how to perform life-saving acts like CPR until emergency responders arrive. He also stated that they are crucial for coordinating with different responders to emergencies.
“It’s a high stress job, but it’s a very rewarding job,” Miller said. “We are hats-off to those men and women who do that each and every day because every day it’s an emergency call that you’re answering.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.