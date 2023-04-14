Bradford County recognizes Telecommunicators Week

The Bradford County Public Safety Center provides dispatch to first responders across the county. On Thursday, the county commissioners recognized April 9 to 15 as Telecommunicators Week.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — This week marked the special occasion when the community honors those working dispatch for local first responders.

April 9 to 15 is Telecommunicators Week in Bradford County; at their Thursday meeting, the Bradford County Commissioners formally recognized it.

