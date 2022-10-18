Bradford County Regional Arts Council hosts community events

People gathered in the Keystone Theatre’s Taylor Theatre for a community conversation on the LGBTQ+ community of Bradford County.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council recently held community conversation events in Towanda and Sayre on the subject of LGBTQ+ community of Bradford County.

Across both events, there were more than 100 people in attendance. Open conversations were preceded by the screening of an original documentary made by BCRAC staff – Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County.

