Bradford County Regional Arts Council hosts community events

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council recently held community conversation events in Towanda and Sayre on the subject of LGBTQ+ community of Bradford County.
Across both events, there were more than 100 people in attendance. Open conversations were preceded by the screening of an original documentary made by BCRAC staff – Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County.
Poost looked back on her own takeaways from the film, specifically the story of a non-binary participant.
“I think I understand it a little bit more,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “It was really good to hear it from someone who’s experiencing it. It made it more understandable to me as a person who hasn’t had that challenge or had anybody around me with that.”
Program director Carla Salsman noted that people not understanding is the core of the issue.
“People I think are afraid of things they don’t understand,” said Salsman. “And if you’re not part of the community, you don’t understand. Right? Like, I don’t understand what it’s like to be a frog.”
The goal for Salsman with these conversations was not to change minds but to soften hearts, and she believes they accomplished that goal.
“I wish we had had 400 at each event,” said Salsman.
Poost said that before the events she wasn’t sure what kind of push-back they would see from the community, but she was happy to say there was none.
“We didn’t get anything but support,” said Poost. “And we had a cross-section of people attending. Allies, parents, neighbors, it was amazing.”
Those who attended the conversations were offered safety pins with beads depicting the colors of various pride flags.
“The pins are I think taking off,” said Salsman. “This (the pins) will be something we are going to continue pushing. Hopefully, people will stop and participate.”
“When we talked about them just as being a symbol of a safe person, then we had a lot of people picking them up,” added Poost, who noted that they actually kept running out of the rainbow pins, the ally pins, the transgender pins, and the straight pins. “But we’re going to keep making them.”
“This is not the end,” said Salsman, who noted that the BCRAC is already in discussions about what steps should be taken next.
She said many people who were unable to attend have expressed interest in seeing the documentary, so they are currently making contact with those who were in the film to acquire permission for more screenings, or possibly to post it online.
“That will hopefully stem into other diversity projects,” said Salsman, “looking especially to Pride Month in June.”
To find out when and where the documentary can be seen, follow the BCRAC on Facebook for the latest updates.
“The sky’s the limit,” said Salsman. “We’re going to see what happens, we’ll see where it goes and what people want to do with it.”
Before Poost and Salsman were able to sit down and talk about the next steps, other community members took the momentum of the conversations and ran with it.
According to Poost, not two days had passed after the first conversation event when a new LGBTQIA+ support group was formed.
The support group is led by Fred Strugatz and its first meeting will be 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at The IAM Center for Creative Healing, 1621 Sayman Rd., New Albany. For more information or to RSVP, call (570) 363-2808.
