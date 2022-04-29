Bradford County Relay For Life set for June 11

WYALUSING – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bradford County invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on June 11 at Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School.
Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.
“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Roy Woodruff. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”
Relay For Life of Bradford County will be hosting its survivor dinner at 5 p.m. on June 11. All Cancer Survivors may sign up by May 16 to receive a complimentary survivor T-shirt before the event. To sign up, go to www.relayforlife.org/endlessmtnspa or call 1-800-227-2345. Those who choose to sign up the day of the event, a shirt will be delivered two to three weeks after the event.
Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways — funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.
“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future. Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever,” said Cheryl Chamberlin.
There are many ways to get involved:
- Join the Relay For Life of Bradford County — Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at relayforlife.org/endlessmtspa
- Donate — Those who can’t participate in this year’s event can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLIfe.org/endlessmtnspa to make a donation today
- Volunteer — Interested in joining the Relay For Life planning committee? Contact ACS Staff Representative Jordan Furstenberg at jordan.furstenberg@cancer.org.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or relayforlife.org/endlessmtnspa
