The Bradford County Board of Elections reminds those wishing to register to vote, change their address or party affiliation for the upcoming Municipal Primary Election that they have until May 3 to do so.
The Municipal Primary Election will be held May 18. Registration can be completed at the Election Bureau in the Bradford County Courthouse Annex or online through www.register.votespa.com.
Those wishing to vote by mail must submit a mail-in ballot application to the county’s Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on May 11. That is also the deadline for absentee ballot applications for those who will be out of the area or who have a permanent illness preventing them from voting in person.
Absentee and mail-in ballots must be submitted to the county Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on May 18.
Postmarks are no longer permitted with the May 3 or May 18 deadlines.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18 unless otherwise directed by the courts.
For additional information, call (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.