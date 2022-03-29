TOWANDA — The Bradford County Board of Elections reminded the public Monday that the general primary election will be held on May 17, 2022.
Residents may register to vote, change their address, or change their party affiliation before May 2 for the change to be reflected at the polls. Postmarks will not be accepted.
Anyone can register in person at the election bureau, located in the annex building of the Bradford County Courthouse, or online at www.register.votespa.com.
ACT 77, signed into law by Governor Wolf on Oct. 31, 2019, allows all voters who wish the ability to cast a ballot by mail without providing a reason or excuse. However, anyone wanting to vote by mail must submit a mail-in ballot application to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on May 10.
Similarly, anyone who will be out of their municipality on May 17 may apply for an absentee ballot prior to the deadline of May 10.
All mail-in and absentee ballots must be received back in the office of the Bradford County Board of Elections before 8 p.m. on May 17. Once again, postmarks will not be accepted.
All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17, unless otherwise directed by the courts.
For more information, call (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
