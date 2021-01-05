Bradford County reports 129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the New Year (free to read)

Bradford County saw 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 new confirmed cases on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Monday’s press release informed Pennsylvanians that this weekend’s low numbers result from maintenance to the data server that took place on Sunday. “This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server,” it read.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted in Monday’s live update that there may be abnormally high new case counts in the next few days as a result of the maintenance.
There were 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the county on Friday and 33 more on Saturday.
The DOH also reported 51 new confirmed cases and one more related death on Thursday.
There was an increase in 181 confirmed cases and four related deaths within the county in the past week.
As of Monday, the county had seen 2,716 confirmed cases of the virus and 56 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 8,992 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the department from across the state through midnight on Thursday, and the department reported a two-day statewide surge in 16,967 new confirmed cases over the course of Friday to Saturday.
Sunday to Monday’s reports brought in a two-day total of 8,992 new confirmed cases in the state.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania was 665,097 as of Monday morning.
There were 5,524 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, with 1,149 of those patients being treated in the ICU. From that, 674 of those patients were on a ventilator with COVID-19.
There had been 16,361 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
The temporary holiday COVID-19 mitigation measures enforced on Dec. 12, 2020 expired on Monday morning, allowing entertainment venues, indoor recreation and health facilities such as gyms and spas, personal care facilities like salons, and indoor dining at self-certified restaurants to open back up at 50% capacity, complying with guidance.
All in person-businesses can open back up to 75% capacity unless otherwise noted.
On-site alcohol consumption is still prohibited unless it’s part of a meal or carryout order. All on-site alcohol consumption continues to be prohibited after 11 p.m. and all alcoholic drinks must be taken by patrons before midnight.
Local governments may still have more strict guidelines in place.
Pennsylvanians are limited to 10-person indoor gatherings and 25-person outdoor gatherings, although getting together with non-household members continues to be generally discouraged by the DOH.
Dr. Levine noted in the livestream that although the mitigation efforts are lifted, there continues to be a concerning amount of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and so the stay-at-home advisory is still in place.
Masks/face coverings are required at all businesses, gatherings, and whenever not at home.
The Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data released Monday showed a slightly lowered state percent-positivity of 15.0% from 15.1% last week.
“Although the decrease in our statewide positivity rate is small, it is still encouraging,” Governor Wolf said, “The sacrifices Pennsylvanians took over the holidays to celebrate differently than usual and with people inside your household are signs of our continued resilience and drive to fight against COVID-19. We must continue these best practices to stay safe and keep our friends, family and loved ones safe while COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.”
There was also a slight decrease in Bradford County’s percent-positivity of 15.1% from 15.3% last week.
Most neighboring counties also reported a decrease in percent-positivity, with Susquehanna (13.5%), Lycoming (20.2%), and Tioga (11.8%) counties.
Sullivan (7.6%) and Wyoming (14.3%) reported increases from 6.0% and 10.5% last week.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were once again at the substantial level for COVID-19 transmission.
Residents are encouraged by the DOH to download the COVID Alert PA app to help with case investigations and contact tracing data.
“We have learned many things throughout this past year and now we all know our role in the fight against COVID-19. We know that we must answer the call when a public health professional calls, we know to wear a mask, social distance and wash our hands frequently,” Dr. Levine said, “As we go into the new year, we need to continue using the tools we have built throughout 2020 like the COVID Alert PA app and the Connect & Protect Form, so we can help stop the spread of COVID-19 right in its tracks.”
