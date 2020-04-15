Bradford County now has its first death related to COVID-19, according to the Bradford County Commissioners.
In a news release posted to the BC Commissioners Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, the commissioners said, “We send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”
“We encourage all residents, employers, and those working in our county to remain vigilant to the importance of people staying home unless travel is necessary for work and to secure essential items,” they continued. “Utilize a mask when out of the home, observe social distancing, and continue to use appropriate hand washing or sanitizing. Our actions have consequences, especially for older adults and those with underlying medical conditions. We must work together as a community to reduce the devastating impact of this virus on our county, commonwealth, and country.”
The announcement came after the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s update showing there were still 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Bradford County.
During the state’s Wednesday afternoon briefing, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine highlighted a new data set on the department’s website specific to cases in long-term and personal care facilities, such as nursing homes. She said it was the culmination of work to get “more refined and accurate data on one of our most vulnerable communities.”
As of midnight Wednesday in Bradford County, there were no cases reported from these types of facilities, although there was one in neighboring Lycoming County and 25 in neighboring Susquehanna County, impacting three facilities, and resulting in the county’s only reported death.
The names of affected facilities is not provided.
“Our team has done a deep dive into the information provided by facilities and laboratories and health care providers, as well as information from our response teams,” Levine explained. “As a result, our case count of impacted facilities and cases within these facilities has increased substantially.”
Of the 26,490 positve cases reported in Wednesday’s update, 3,316 cases are connected with 297 long-term and personal care locations in 33 counties. Levine added that approximately half of the state’s 647 COVID-19 deaths are connected with residents in these facilities.
“We continue to work closely with these facilities to provide infection control support and personal protective equipment,” Levine said.
The state is continuing work to improve data collection regarding the elderly and other vulnerable populations, including those who don’t speak English, so they can better understand how the virus affects different groups of people, Gov. Tom Wolf said. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will preside over the new Health Disparity Task Force that, according to Wolf, “will work to identify the short and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in our vulnerable communities.”
“By working proactively with leaders in different communities across our commonwealth, we can better ensure that nobody gets left out as we recover from this crisis,” Wolf added.
