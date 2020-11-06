Bradford County reports three new COVID-19 related deaths in two days (free to read)

Thursday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County was up to 18 COVID-19 related deaths.
The death count had been steady at 15 since last week until one new one was reported on Wednesday along with two more by the time of Thursday’s update. So far, 10 out of the 18 deaths were from nursing home/personal care facilities.
There has been a slight increase in cases among those facilities which have altogether had 164 residents and 50 staff members test positive for the virus since March. Cases among residents have been fluctuating as reported in the last few days, with 151 as of Wednesday, 152 as of Tuesday, and 149 as of Monday.
Bradford County saw an increase of 46 new cases over the course of Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the current overall total to 963 confirmed cases. This marked that the county saw 60 new cases in three days.
Seventy-eight probable cases were also reported. There had been 77 reported probable cases on Wednesday and 70 on Tuesday.
The PDOH reported that the statewide total of confirmed cases was 220,566. The department said that the 2,900 positive tests which they received on Thursday was “the highest daily increase of cases” throughout the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
As cases continue to spike, the department urges the public to practice social distancing and wear masks anywhere around other people to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.