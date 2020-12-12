Bradford County responds to new state-wide COVID-19 mitigation orders

Businesses in Bradford County faced mandated closures for the second time this year as Governor Tom Wolf announced new COVID-19 mitigation measures yesterday that will close gyms and indoor entertainment providers, stop indoor restaurant dining, prohibit all high school extracurricular activities and more until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Local restaurants reacted to Wolf’s Thursday afternoon announcement with a range of action from disappointment to defiance.
The American Sandwich Company in Wyalusing and Banana Curve Diner in South Waverly both insisted that they will not comply with the state’s mitigation efforts and will remain open for both take out and indoor dining through posts to their company Facebook pages on Friday.
“We take exception with the Governor and declare our restaurant a free zone. We respect the constitution of the United States and declare his “mandates” as unconstitutional. These are my statements as a United States citizen. I will stand by them and I’m willing to defend them and myself by any means necessary,” posts on both restaurants’ Facebook pages read.
Karl Gundersen, owner of Vinnie’s II in Troy, stated that he will comply with the mitigation efforts, though not happily.
“I certainly do not like them, but I will continue to comply with them. It’s been a very difficult year being a business owner of a dine-in restaurant,” he commented. “I’ve now had to cancel 10 previously scheduled Christmas parties for various organizations due to the new restrictions. I hope other businesses follow suit and be a good example to their communities. I will do this with the hopes that we can soon move past all this and get back to a normal life.”
Gundersen also announced that Vinnie’s II has extended it’s business hours due to the prohibition of indoor dining by adding two more days of operation each week. Vinnie’s II will now be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Businesses that provide entertainment services across the county will be required to close their doors completely for the rest of the year, according to the newest mitigation efforts.
Shana Ellison, Co-owner of Canton Lanes bowling alley stated that the lanes have been able to open for league bowlers only throughout the pandemic and that the state’s new mandates will surely equal even more profit loss for the business.
“We will again lose money like we did last time the mandates ordered us closed,” she said. “We understand why the new restrictions were put in place but it still hurts us by having to close. We are not even allowed to be partially open for food and beverage so we lose all chances of earning money when they shut us down.”
“The closures hurt our local community and the economy because so many businesses here depend on being able to sell food and beverages and they lose their ability to pay bills and support their family,” she continued. “If we have no income we cannot then go to other local business and spend money.”
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council, which operates all three movie theaters in Bradford County, explained that while they expect to see $850,000 in loss by the end of the year, they feel the weight of the loss of life due to COVID-19 and are determined to re-open after the pandemic.
BCARC Executive Director Elaine Poost stated that Bradford County theaters shut down with other businesses on March 18, and though they tried to reopen for a short time after, could not sustain business due to lack of new movies and a strictly cut patron capacity.
Poost noted that unfortunately, most BCRAC employees have been without work since spring.
Poost said that the theaters have cut spending and found creative ways to make money throughout the summer and fall including drive-in theater events, cabarets and private reservations of theater facilities, but that they will now have to cancel approximately 25 private rentals due to the new closure mandates.
“(The rentals were) going to provide some much-needed revenue to the theaters. They have been very well received and we get some much great feedback from the rentals we have had up to this new mandate,” Poost commented. “People want to come to theatre. We want them here, but we do want them to be safe.”
Poost relayed that the theaters are “disappointed” to have to cancel rentals but “feel the weight” of loss of life in the community and are “fully committed to reopening and do(ing) so strongly.”
“We are all suffering under these strange times. But we (are) also familiar with the sayings that the light comes after the darkest night, and that the gifts of gravity come from difficult times,” Poost stated. “We are in this for the long haul, and we will be back, but we are in this together. We need the communities to be committed to be in this recovery with us. We will be here for you.”
Though Bradford County schools will also be affected by the Governor’s newest restrictions, as all high school sports and extracurricular activities have been ordered to cancel until after the new year, Canton Area High School Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs has chosen to try to focus on the life lessons students will learn even in the midst of such challenges.
“I am sure that all students involved in extracurricular activities and athletics are very discouraged by the Governor’s Mitigation Order,” Briggs stated. “These continue to be very trying times for everybody, but I believe it is important to understand that we have continued to keep the health and safety of everybody in our community at the forefront of all decisions we make. Our students will continue to be resilient, persevere, and be better suited to tackle issues our community and region face for years to come as part of this pandemic.”
Local and regional legislators have made their reactions to the governor’s new orders public as well, including Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman who announced that his office will not prosecute any individuals or businesses defying Wolf’s orders, just as they did not with mandated closures ordered by the governor earlier this year, but warned citizens that state government officials could “harass and punish citizens” in other ways.
“No criminal cases will be filed against businesses who choose to remain open or people who do not comply with the governor’s mandates. The reason is that they have committed no crime. Crimes are, by definition, violations of laws,” Salsman stated. “The governor cannot create laws. Laws are created by the legislature, signed by the governor, and are subject to review by the courts. That process has not been followed.”
“In Bradford County, we will not incarcerate or fine people for the simple act of providing for themselves, their families, and their employees. The governor or his political cronies may seek retribution against me, but I will not allow my office to be used to carry out the whims of a business-crushing politician, Salsman continued. “I would caution business owners, however, that the state government has the ability to harass and punish citizens in ways that do not involve the criminal justice system. I cannot control that. People must keep that in mind when deciding how to proceed.”
Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), made it clear that he both disagrees with Wolf’s restrictions, which he called a “sledgehammer to the Commonwealth’s struggling business owners and workers” and is admonishing locals to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Let me be clear. I firmly oppose the governor’s actions and believe they are the wrong move for our citizens’ physical, emotional and economic health. But let me also be clear that there is a very serious public health situation here and across the Commonwealth that requires all of us to work together and do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” Owlett was quoted saying in a press release published Friday.
“You’ve seen the numbers of new cases rising in our area, and you’ve probably heard that our health care systems are facing staff and space challenges as a result of the rising number of people being hospitalized with COVID-1,” he continued. “This should be a concern to all of us who at any time could face our own medical emergency and need care.”
Owlett urged locals to do “anything and everything” they can to slow the spread of the virus including “masking, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, disinfecting high-touch surfaces, and staying home and away from others if you are not feeling well” and encouraged citizens to help anyone they know who are considered high risk by offering to run errands for them and to remember to “be kind” to everyone as they consider the “extra burdens” all are carrying.
U.S. Rep Fred Keller (R-Pa) shared his disdain for Wolf’s mitigation orders in a press release published Thursday.
“Since the start of the pandemic, small businesses and workers across Pennsylvania have suffered due to Governor Wolf’s chronic mismanagement and heavy-handed shutdown mandates. Now, two weeks before Christmas, the governor is once again taking unilateral action that will further devastate our economy and threaten the livelihoods of countless Pennsylvanians simply trying to earn a living,” Keller said in the press release.
“To put it plainly, shutdowns do not work. As with his previous order, the governor’s latest shutdown will advantage big box stores, destroy countless small businesses and restaurants, and cause more harm than it solves,” he continued. (Thursday’s) announcement shows a stunning lack of confidence in the people of Pennsylvania who have been living and learning through this pandemic for nearly a year. Pennsylvanians are smart, hardworking people capable of following common-sense guidance from healthcare professionals. The last thing Pennsylvania needs are more mandates and a one-size-fits-all shutdown order.”
