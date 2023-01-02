Bradford County’s COVID-19 cases decrease for late December (free to read)

COVID-19 cases have decreased across the commonwealth, including Bradford County, according to the most recent data in a state dashboard.
New data is from the recent period of Dec. 21 to 27 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Dec. 14 to 20.
COVID-19 cases in Bradford County decreased by 28 within the new period. Specifically, COVID-19 cases decreased from 103 to 75.
Despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Bradford County continues to be categorized as a high transmission area for the virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Only three counties are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton and Forest counties. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier that is classified as high transmission.
No new deaths related to the COVID-19 virus were recorded in Bradford County in the current period. The county’s total COVID-19 death count since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 228.
For the entire commonwealth, newly reported confirmed cases decreased from 11,692 to 9,536.
Despite the case decreases, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 94 since the last dashboard period. Pennsylvania’s total number of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020 now stands at 48,892 deaths.
Vaccination rates in Bradford County slightly increased by 12 people since the last period. There are currently 25,419 county residents that are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. The last period displayed 25,407 people being fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated residents now make up over 42% of the population. Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the Dec. 21 to 27 period of the dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 103 to 75.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 172.1 to 125.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11% to 10.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 13.1 to 12.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.6 to 0.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 4.5% to 3.6%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 11,692 to 9,536.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 90 to 73.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.6% to 13.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,316.6 to 1,392.6.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 69.6 to 77.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2% to 1.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: New cases from 91 to 103 to 75, the incidence rate from 152 to 172.1, the PCR rate from 10.6% to 11% and percentage of emergency room visits from 4.3% to 4.5%.
Pennsylvania: New cases from 11,290 to 11,692 and the incidence rate from 86.9 to 90.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.