Bradford County’s COVID-19 deaths up to five (free to read)

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Bradford County seemed to jump from one to five within the span of a day, according to the latest update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Much of that increase, if not all, is attributed to the department now including “probable” COVID-19 deaths in its daily report, DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine explained during her briefing Tuesday afternoon. However, with five deaths now reported for Bradford County, the distinction between probable COVID-19 deaths — or those in which COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person didn’t have a positive COVID-19 test — and those who died after testing positive for COVID-19 wasn’t apparent.
In all, Bradford County has 31 positive COVID-19 cases, with 408 people who tested negative, The largest concentration of these positive cases is in the Sayre-based 18840 zip code with 14, while no cases have been reported among those in the Ulster, Milan, Rome, Warren Center, Monroeton, Granville Summit, Stevensville, Sugar Run, Wysox, and Laceyville-based zip codes. All other zip codes have between one and four positive cases, although the department of health doesn’t provide more specific numbers for those areas due to privacy concerns, according to Levine. Sullivan County’s single positive case is just below the Bradford County border in the New Albany zip code.
The state’s total of positive cases has risen to 34,528, with 1,564 deaths, and 132,323 negative results. The number of positive cases also includes probable cases, or cases in which a person who hasn’t been tested exhibits the symptoms of COVID-19 and has been linked with someone who had tested positive, according to Levine.
She broke down the statewide positive cases as 981 confirmed and 315 probable, while 1,264 of the deaths were confirmed with 300 being probable.
“It’s important to remember that this increase did not happen overnight, but is the culmination of our efforts to continue to bring to the public the most accurate data possible,” Levine explained. “Remember, we are basing decisions on the best way to protect public health, not on a single day’s increase or change, but over trends and over time.”
To help the public track this change, she highlighted the COVID-19 trend animations that are now available through the department’s website, health.pa.gov. Levine also said they are hoping to expand viral testing in order to acquire more information about how many patients have COVID-19. Being a new coronavirus, Levine said they are learning about it all of the time.
“Even though we’re in the top 10 of states for testing, we want to do even better than that and want to expand testing wherever possible … and we’re going to continue efforts to do that,” Levine said. “What’s challenging is to be able to have the reagents and chemicals for the different aspects of the testing — it’s been very challenging to get those — but we will double our efforts to do that.”
The department is also working on implementing registration by phone for the regional mass testing site that opened at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
This came after one media outlet said they have been getting calls from people wanting to get tested at the site, but don’t have access to the internet.
“We were not satisfied,” Levine said of registration only being available via internet. “ … Working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency … we are working with them to find another way people can register by phone, and we’re hoping to have more information later this week.”
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for those 65 years old and older, first responders, and health care workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea. With the ability to accept up to 200 people each day, preregistration is required, but is only available currently through the Department of Health’s website.
Until a phone registration system can be created, Levine said there shouldn’t be an issue with people relying on loved ones with internet to register on their behalf.
