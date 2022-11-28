Bradford County’s COVID cases decrease before Thanksgiving holiday (free to ready)

COVID-19 cases continued to decrease within Bradford County just before the Thanksgiving holiday started for its residents.
The Review’s report also features data within the recent period of Nov. 16 to 22 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Nov. 9 to 15.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported and the county’s total COVID-related deaths remain at 225, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Cases decreased by 34 within the county. Specifically, newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased from 90 to 56 since the last dashboard period. Case numbers haven’t been this low since the period of June 29 to July 5 that displayed 46 cases in Bradford County.
Pennsylvania has seen 145 new deaths related to COVID-19 since the last dashboard period. Specifically, the commonwealth now has a total of 48,271 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. However, statewide cases of COVID-19 have decreased by 267 since the last period. Pennsylvania’s newly reported confirmed cases went from 7,727 to 7,460.
When it comes to vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,304 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 57 since the Review’s last COVID report. There is now 41.9% of its population fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Nov. 16 to 22:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 90 to 56.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 149.2 to 92.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.5% to 9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 14.3 to 13.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.3 to 1.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.4% to 2.6%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 7,727 to 7,460.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 60.4 to 58.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.3% to 9.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,198.6 to 1,079.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 63.3 to 56.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.3% to 2.5%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 89 to 90 and the incidence rate of 147.5 to 149.2.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 7,521 to 7,727 and the incidence rate from 58.7 to 60.4.
Despite the lowing of cases, Bradford County is still considered a high transmission county for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Tioga County, Pa. is classified as a high-to-medium level, while Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are at medium levels. Sullivan County is still considered a low level. Lycoming, Columbia and Luzerne counties are at high transmission levels.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
