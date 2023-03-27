Bradford County’s COVID cases increase in new state dashboard [free to read]

Bradford County has its first significant increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data from the state’s monitoring system.
The COVID report displays data from the recent period of March 15 to 21 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was March 8 to 14. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
Bradford County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 14 in the new period. Specifically, it increased from 46 to 60 cases. This is the first significant increase since the period of Feb. 15 to 21. At that time, there were 102 cases reported. Since that period, the month of March has seen cases trending downward before the current period’s notable increase. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained the same at 234.
COVID-19 cases continue decreasing throughout Pennsylvania and have gone from 4,411 to 3,361 cases in the new period, according to the dashboard. The commonwealth’s total COVID deaths increased by 106 in the new period. Pennsylvania has a total of 50,623 COVID-related deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 1.1 million Americans have passed away from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,547 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This makes up 42.3% of the county’s population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania has over 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 46 to 60.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 76.8 to 100.2.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 7.2% to 8.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations remained the same at 7.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: zero to 0.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2% to 1%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 4,411 to 3,361.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 34 to 25.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8% to 7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 808.1 to 700.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 45.9 to 38.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.9% to 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Pennsylvania — New cases from 3,952 to 4,411 and the incidence rate from 30.4 to 34.
Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania.
There are currently nine counties in Pennsylvania that are categorized as high transmission, which include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour, York and Northampton. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
