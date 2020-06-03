Bradford County’s Garrity among candidates moving on to general election

For Global Tungsten and Powders Corp. Vice President Stacy Garrity, her first candidacy for public office has come with some challenges — namely, as a candidate from rural Bradford County, getting her name out there with the COVID-19 closures.
Luckily for Garrity, she was running unopposed for state treasurer on the Republican side of the ballot Tuesday, so campaigning hasn’t been as crucial up to this point.
With 75% of the unofficial totals reported by the Pennsylvania Department of State as of The Review’s midnight deadline Tuesday, Garrity had brought in 532,804 votes while her challenger in November, incumbent Joe Tortosella, had 509,663 votes as the sole Democrat on his side of the primary.
Speaking after casting her vote at the Gateway Commons in Athens Township Tuesday, the “proud Trump Conservative,” said she would be a watchdog for Pennsylvania’s taxpayers while also pushing for more transparency, including a review of the treasurer’s office given the history of corruption with some of its past leaders.
After having spent her maximum 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, including three combat deployments, Garrity viewed public office as a chance to serve her country once again.
“I’m totally devoted to the commonwealth,” she said. “I’ve spent time overseas protecting it, invested a lot of time trying to make it better. And with these severe budget deficits due to the coronavirus and the current treasurer’s office allowing the governor to spend $900 million, almost a billion dollars more last year than what was appropriated by the House, I think we need somebody who is truly going to be devoted and lookout for Pennsylvanians and taxpayers.”
After Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown in March, Garrity said she’s been doing three to four Zoom meetings each week to get around the state’s 67 counties and has garnered multiple endorsements along the way, including from the Pennsylvania Republican Congressional Delegation, state Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-65), former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, former U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R-15), former Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan, and former Pennsylvania Army National Guard Commander Maj. Gen. John Gronski. If elected, she said she would utilize her military experience to work with the democratic governor.
“We all want Pennsylvania to succeed, and I think the way we get ourselves out of this hole we’re in is to grow our way out of it, not tax our way out of it,” she said. “Jobs are going to be coming back from China — it’s already starting — and we want to make sure Pennsylvania gets its fair share. In the Army, when you have a mission to accomplish, you have to reach across the aisle, so you don’t have the luxury to sit back and wait to work with people you have more in common with or like, you really have to work together and accomplish things, and I’m sure I could do that with Gov. Wolf.”
Pennsylvania’s primary also featured incumbent state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) without challengers for the Republican nomination or November’s general election. State Sen. Gene Yaw will face Democrat Jaclyn Baker, a teacher based in Susquehanna County, in November’s election.
The primary for Pennsylvania Attorney General was also uncontested on both party lines, with incumbent Josh Shapiro to face Republican Heather Heidelbaugh of Allegheny County in November.
While Timothy Defoor of Dauphin County faced no competition for the Republican nomination in the Auditor General race, six Democrats were vying for a change to replace current Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who is pursuing election representing Pennsylvania’s 10th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. As of the midnight deadline, with 75% of precincts reporting statewide, Michael E. Lamb of Allegheny County led the pack with 201,253 votes, followed by Nilofer Nina Ahmad of Philadelphia County with 177,625 votes, Christina M. Hartman of Lancaster County with 69,565 votes, Harry Scott Conklin of Centre County with 58,184 votes, Tracie Lynne Fountain of Dauphin County with 51,484 votes and Rose Marie Davis of Monroe County with 49,201 votes.
Updated information, including delegate results, will be posted to www.thedailyreview.com and published in Thursday’s print edition.
With the close of the polling places Tuesday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported a smooth election day despite the increase in mail-in ballots due to voters, for the first time, not having to provide an excuse to use them, and all 67 counties now utilizing new voting systems with verifiable paper ballots. Bookvar noted that there were approximately 1.8 million voters who utilized mail-in and absentee ballots across the state, which was around 17 times more than the last presidential primary.
Those mailing in ballots in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties received an extension from Wolf due to the protests of George Floyd’s death that could hinder those residents’ ability to turn in their ballots. They now have until 5 p.m. on June 9.
“I want to thank Pennsylvania’s poll workers and county election officials, who faced some truly extraordinary challenges with this primary — from some of the most significant changes to the state election code in 80 years and new voting systems, to COVID-19 complications and civil unrest in many areas of the Commonwealth,” Boockvar said. “Thanks to them — and the voters of Pennsylvania — we held a safe and peaceful election and demonstrated once again the enduring strength of our democracy.”
