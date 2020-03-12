As it continues as an ongoing hot topic across the United States and the world, Bradford County schools have published their plans to deal with the coronavirus.
Northeast Bradford, Towanda, Troy, Canton and Athens school districts have posted letters to their school websites addressing the coronavirus and what they are doing to prevent it, many pointing to government recommendations of how all Americans should protect themselves against the illness.
School district officials stated that schools are taking precautions such as monitoring daily attendance for students, faculty, and staff, monitoring various outlets including the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the most up to date information regarding coronavirus, disinfecting school surfaces daily with appropriate disinfectant products, and are encouraging good hygiene among students and staff as well as urging all families follow federal recommendations for preventing the virus.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Amy Martell clarified Troy’s action plans regarding coronavirus during a board of education meeting Tuesday night after many questions had been posed to the district through community members throughout the week.
Martell stated that much research has been done by the district to ensure disinfectant products are among those that will be effective in aiding against the spread of illness, that the district does have an emergency plan in place that could be enacted if needed and that while Troy is not screening students for coronavirus, all sick students will be isolated from their peers until parents are able to pick them up from school.
Martell also noted that extra precautions have been taken to ensure students are using good hygiene, such as handwashing lessons taught at W.R. Croman Primary School, as handwashing is at the top of the CDC’s list of how to prevent the spread of the virus, and that all individuals are asked to stay home from school if they feel ill.
Statements specific to how each school district is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak can be found at the district’s websites.
