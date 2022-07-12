Schools districts in Bradford County will see more funding provided to its educational services thanks to the new state budget’s passage.
Over $60 million in education funds will go towards county school districts, which features funding increases for all of them.
The House of Representatives passed its $42.8 billion spending plan July 7. The next day, the Senate approved a $45.2 billion spending plan that was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as the 2022-2023 state budget.
Bradford County school districts received the following education funds:
• Athens Area: $13.1 million, which is a $866,758 increase, or 6.5%.
• Canton Area: $7.7 million, an increase of $285,463, or 3.7%.
• Northeast Bradford: $6.2 million, an increase of $138,097, or 2.2%.
• Sayre Area: $7.2 million, an increase of $730,845, or 10.1%.
• Towanda Area: $8.3 million, an increase of $808,426, or 9.6%.
• Troy Area: $10.1 million, an increase of $524,957, or 5.2%.
• Wyalusing Area: $7.6 million, an increase of $403,033, or 5.2%.
“This budget addresses many of the Commonwealth’s needs, and it also sets some new directions,” said state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). “The spending we approved that makes a difference in the communities I represent includes an even greater investment in educating our children.”
She stated that the commonwealth’s public, charter and private schools will share a record high allocation of $15 billion for pre-K-12 education, and it should allow school districts to keep property taxes low.
Other school districts that received funding within her legislative district include:
• Elk Lake: $7.2 million, an increase of $225,443, or 3.1%.
• Montrose Area: $8.1 million, an increase of $288,738, or 3.5%.
• Mountain View: $5.6 million, an increase of $150,179, or 2.6%.
• Sullivan County: $3.2 million, an increase of $260,267, or 8.1%.
The 2022-2023 budget provides a $1.8 billion increase to students from pre-k through college, according to the Wolf administration. That increase includes $525 million increase through the Fair Funding Formula and Pennsylvania schools should see funding increased of 8 percent. It also features a $225 million increase for Level Up to provide targeted support to the 100 most in-need school districts, a $100 million increase for Special Education, a $79 million increase for Early Education through Pre-K Counts and Head Start and $220 million for public higher education.
“Since I took office, Pennsylvania’s students and families have been my top priority. We have made long overdue investments in the people of Pennsylvania, including better education for all, safer communities, and a brighter future,” said Gov. Wolf said. “Securing $1.8 billion for education in this budget furthers these efforts and results in a historic $3.7 billion in investments my administration has made in education at all levels over the last eight years. I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished.”
