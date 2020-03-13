Bradford County schools have locked their doors in compliance with a mandate issued Friday afternoon from Governor Tom Wolf’s office that all kindergarten through 12th grade schools in Pennsylvania be closed through March 27 to aid in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.
While school officials from Bradford and Sullivan County schools met Friday and decided that schools would remain open, shortly after their meeting Wolf announced that all Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days beginning on Monday, March 16.
A press release made public by the Wolf administration stated that the administration gathered input from school districts, state legislators and local officials and will continue to monitor coronavirus and its impact in Pennsylvania, then “reevaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed” at the end of the 10-day closure.
“We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities. First and foremost, my top priority as governor — and that of our education leaders — must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities,” the press release quoted Wolf saying.
Wolf also stated that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180-day or school hours requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students during the closure through a “drive-through” or “grab and go” process.
The governor noted that his administration will “work with schools to assist them with those plans” and that “the Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.”
U.S Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) commended Wolf on his school shutdown, calling it “extreme, but necessary, measures.”
“I commend Governor Wolf for his leadership in closing Pennsylvania’s schools today, and I stand in support of the state and local leaders and public health experts across our Commonwealth who have taken similar decisive action to protect their communities from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” he stated in a press release published Friday afternoon. “This is a difficult time for our state and our nation. In order to effectively combat this virus, we need the government, the private sector, health care providers and citizens all working together during this pandemic.”
Casey also vowed to advocate for all Pennsylvania communities to have access to necessary resources including meals for students who depend upon free and reduced price meals at school and legislation to aid workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Bradford County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neeley stated that during her meeting with local school officials it was decided that schools would remain open as it is “not realistic” for parents to remain home from work for two weeks but that their decision was overridden by the governor’s mandate.
Neeley stated that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bradford County and that the Emergency Management team is focusing on stopping any potential spread of the virus through education of how to prevent coronavirus through procedures such as good hygiene.
Neeley noted that she believes the United States has an advantage in curbing coronavirus cases that countries like China and Italy did not have as the U.S. has had enough knowledge of the virus before it spread to contain it successfully.
Neeley stated that Bradford County’s Emergency Management team will remain as “transparent as possible” with any further updates.
