Bradford County is accepting letters of interest to fill the Board of Commissioners seat now vacant with the sudden passing of Ed Bustin nearly two weeks ago.
Potential candidates for appointment must have been registered to the Democratic Party as of Nov. 5, 2019. Letters and a resume must be submitted to President Judge Maureen Beirne before noon on May 8. Submissions can be mailed to the Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848, emailed to the District Court administrator at corbinm@bradfordco.org, or faxed to (570) 265-1747. Although discouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants can also deliver their materials in person by calling (570) 265-171 to make an appointment with Court Administration.
