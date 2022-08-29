Bradford County sees 35 new COVID cases in latest state dashboard

The most recent Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows information regarding the number of new cases and deaths in Bradford County and the overall commonwealth. Bradford County is colored red, which indicates that it is a high transmission area for the COVID-19 virus.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

The state’s health dashboard shows an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Bradford County.

The data comes from the most recent period of Aug. 17 to 23 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Aug. 10 to 16.

