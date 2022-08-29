Bradford County sees 35 new COVID cases in latest state dashboard

The state’s health dashboard shows an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Bradford County.
The data comes from the most recent period of Aug. 17 to 23 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Aug. 10 to 16.
The following data is from the dashboard’s recent period:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 89 to 124.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 147.5 to 205.6.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.7% to 17.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 6.7 to 16.7.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: zero to 0.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.6% to 1.7%.
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 16,041 to 14,133.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 125.3 to 110.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.9% to 16.4%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,273.4 to 1,259.9.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 50.1 to 51.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained at 0.6%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: New cases from 81 to 89, incidence rate from 134.3 to 147.5 and the PCR rate from 12.4% to 12.7%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 15,675 to 16,041, incidence rate from 122.4 to 125.3 and the PCR rate from 17% to 16.9%.
The increase to 124 COVID-19 cases appears to be a significant one compared to the beginning of August. This month’s earliest dashboard period of July 27 to Aug. 2 stated that there were 86 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases at that time.
To stay protected against the virus, the Bradford County Department of Public Health continues to urge the public to engage in healthy and safe actions. These include washing hands and wearing masks in crowded areas. If people have symptoms, they should take a COVID-19 test and quarantine themselves if they test positive to avoid spreading it to others.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, Bradford County continues to be listed as a high transmission county, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. A data map displays the county as red compared to lower transmission counties neighboring it. Tioga and Susquehanna counties are listed as medium. Sullivan and Wyoming counties are categorized as low transmission.
There are currently 24,565 residents in Bradford County that are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, which is 40.7% of the population. Overall, Pennsylvania has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
Bradford County has 215 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic started around March 2020. Pennsylvania has had a total of 46,596 deaths related to COVID-19.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
