Five major races in the 2022 midterm elections that pertain to Bradford County voters have all been decided.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) defeated Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman for the congressional seat that will represent county residents at the federal level. Specifically, Meuser has 206,346 total votes with 69.6% of the vote, while Waldman had 90,015 votes with 30.4%, according to the Associated Press.
Bradford County was once part of Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, but will now be part of the 9th district after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court completed redistricting.
This year’s midterms consisted of two crucial races at the federal and state levels.
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz to win Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, while Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania against Republican Doug Mastriano.
At the state level, Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) were re-elected and ran unopposed for their respective districts. In Bradford County, Owlett received 7,983 votes and Pickett had 12,644 votes.
Within Bradford County, 23,562 ballots were cast in the midterm elections. With a total of 37,660 registered voters, that means 62.57% of them voted in the election.
Despite their losses, Bradford County voters overwhelmingly favored Oz over Fetterman and Mastriano over Shapiro. Specifically, Oz received 15,946 votes or 68.21% in the county, while Fetterman had 6,563 votes or 28.07%. Mastriano received 15,439 votes or 66.14%, while Shapiro had 7,332 votes or 31.41%.
Bradford County voters also heavily favored Meuser by casting 16,956 votes for him, which made up 73.8% of the vote. Waldman received 5,982 voted within the county, which was 26.03%.
Philip
