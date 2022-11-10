generic election

Five major races in the 2022 midterm elections that pertain to Bradford County voters have all been decided.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) defeated Democratic candidate Amanda Waldman for the congressional seat that will represent county residents at the federal level. Specifically, Meuser has 206,346 total votes with 69.6% of the vote, while Waldman had 90,015 votes with 30.4%, according to the Associated Press.

