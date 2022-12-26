Bradford County sees new COVID-19 death as state cases increase (free to read)

Bradford County has seen a recent additional death related to COVID-19 while new cases of the virus have increased throughout the commonwealth.
New data is from the recent period of Dec. 14 to 20 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Dec. 7 to 13.
Bradford County has one new COVID-19 death, which brings the total death count to 228 since the pandemic started in 2020.
The new death occurred while new cases in Pennsylvania overall increased from 10,908 to 11,290. This is an increase of 382 cases of the virus.
Deaths related to the virus within the overall commonwealth increased by 136 since the last dashboard period. The total number of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 48,798 in Pennsylvania.
COVID-19 cases in Bradford County have increased by one since the last dashboard period. Specifically, cases increased from 90 to 91. The current number of cases are high compared to the period of Nov. 23 to 29 that had around 63.
Vaccination rates in Bradford County continue to slowly increase. There are currently 25,407 county residents that are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 23 people since the last dashboard period where 25,384 residents were vaccinated. Fully vaccinated residents now make up over 42% of the population. Pennsylvania has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 period of the dashboard:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 90 to 91.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 150.4 to 152.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.7% to 10.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 21.7 to 13.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.9 to 0.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 4.7% to 4.3%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 10,908 to 11,290.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 84 to 86.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 11.6% to 12.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,291.9 to 1,316.6.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 57.4 to 69.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.3% to 2%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: New cases from 85 to 90, the incidence rate from 142 to 150.4 and the PCR rate from 8.5% to 8.7%.
Pennsylvania: New cases from 10,649 to 10,908 and the incidence rate from 82 to 84.
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Only three counties are considered high transmission: Bradford, Fulton and Forest counties. Bradford County is the only county in the Northern Tier that is classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
