Bradford County saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases between May 7 and May 13, according to the latest Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Compared to the previous seven-day period, Bradford County’s incidence rate increased from 160.8 to 169.1 per 100,000 residents, while percent positivity increased from 8.8% to 10.2%. The number of confirmed cases between these two periods increased from 97 to 102 confirmed cases.
Pennsylvania is currently at a 5.3% positivity, with new cases reported between the two seven-day periods down by 4,878.
“For the first time in many, many weeks we see less than 10,000 new cases reported. While this data is encouraging, we need to remember there are still thousands of cases being reported and we still need to take steps to protect ourselves and others – like getting vaccinated,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Getting vaccinated will add the best layer of protection against this virus and getting us all back to the things we missed throughout the pandemic.”
In Bradford County, 14,643 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the DOH, while 2,992 are partially vaccinated.
Although those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask in many settings starting two weeks after their last dose, Guthrie reminded visitors on Wednesday that masks are still required in their facilities.
“While we are encouraged that the new CDC guidelines for vaccinated individuals no longer require the use of masks in many situations, these guidelines do not apply in healthcare settings,” officials said in a statement. “Guthrie continues to require all staff, patients and visitors to wear masks in all facilities. We remain committed to protecting our patients, who rely on us to provide care in safe surroundings. We appreciate the community’s continued cooperation with this important public health measure.”
Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam recently reminded people that businesses or organizations can still require people to wear a mask to protect employees or customers who have underlying health conditions.
“We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated,” she said.
Although business restrictions will be completely lifted starting Memorial Day, the DOH will still require those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and socially distance until at least 70% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. About 50% of Pennsylvania residents are fully vaccinated currently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.