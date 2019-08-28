The deadline for those looking to register to vote or change party affiliation before the Nov. 5 general election in a little more than a month away.
According to the Bradford County Board of Elections, people will have until Oct. 7 to take care of their voter registration, which can be done at the Bradford County Courthouse Annex Building or online at www.register.votespa.com.
Those who will be out of the area and need to file an absentee ballot can apply for one before Oct. 29. Ballots must be submitted to the Board of Elections before 5 p.m. on Nov. 1.
The general election will take place on Nov. 5.
For additional information, call (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
