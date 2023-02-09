It is with great respect to the residents of Bradford County to announce my candidacy for re-election as your Sheriff. I continue to be committed to do my part as Sheriff to make this a great place to live and raise a family. My 23 years of experience in law enforcement includes 22 years working for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office with the last 13 years being the elected Sheriff. I started in the Sheriff’s Office as a civilian Transport Officer, and then promoted to part time Deputy Sheriff and earning a full time position. In October 2004, I was appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff. I became the Sheriff on Feb. 15, 2010 to fill out the vacancy of office and have been the Sheriff since. I have worked as a law enforcement officer in Bradford County for the last 23 years.

I am a graduate of Canton High School, and attended college at Mansfield University. I graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Mansfield University in 2000, and graduated from the Deputy Sheriff’s Academy at State College in 2001. I am a graduate of the Rural Executive Management Institute, the first class of Leading by Legacy through the International Chiefs of Police Association, the National Sheriff’s Institute, and the FBI LEEDA program. I am a certified Firearms Instructor for handgun, shotgun, and patrol rifle, a NRA Refuse To Be A Victim Instructor, NRA Range Safety Officer, Glock and Smith & Wesson armorer. I also am certified by the Commonwealth of PA as a LEOSA Firearms Instructor and a Lethal Weapons Act 235 Instructor. I have numerous certifications in narcotic trainings, fingerprinting, interview and interrogation techniques, self-defense, street survival, energy crimes investigations, standardized field sobriety testing, and I continue to annually attend continuing education training for Sheriff’s certification under Act 2.