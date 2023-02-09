It is with great respect to the residents of Bradford County to announce my candidacy for re-election as your Sheriff. I continue to be committed to do my part as Sheriff to make this a great place to live and raise a family. My 23 years of experience in law enforcement includes 22 years working for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office with the last 13 years being the elected Sheriff. I started in the Sheriff’s Office as a civilian Transport Officer, and then promoted to part time Deputy Sheriff and earning a full time position. In October 2004, I was appointed Chief Deputy Sheriff. I became the Sheriff on Feb. 15, 2010 to fill out the vacancy of office and have been the Sheriff since. I have worked as a law enforcement officer in Bradford County for the last 23 years.
I am a graduate of Canton High School, and attended college at Mansfield University. I graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Mansfield University in 2000, and graduated from the Deputy Sheriff’s Academy at State College in 2001. I am a graduate of the Rural Executive Management Institute, the first class of Leading by Legacy through the International Chiefs of Police Association, the National Sheriff’s Institute, and the FBI LEEDA program. I am a certified Firearms Instructor for handgun, shotgun, and patrol rifle, a NRA Refuse To Be A Victim Instructor, NRA Range Safety Officer, Glock and Smith & Wesson armorer. I also am certified by the Commonwealth of PA as a LEOSA Firearms Instructor and a Lethal Weapons Act 235 Instructor. I have numerous certifications in narcotic trainings, fingerprinting, interview and interrogation techniques, self-defense, street survival, energy crimes investigations, standardized field sobriety testing, and I continue to annually attend continuing education training for Sheriff’s certification under Act 2.
With 22 years experience in the Sheriff’s Office including 13 years as your Sheriff, I will continue to operate and manage this office efficiently. I will operate and manage with professionalism, integrity, loyalty, and dedication to the job. I will continue to carry the foremost traditional duties of Pennsylvania Sheriff’s, such as serving civil process, warrants, protection from abuse orders, providing courthouse security, transporting inmates, conducting Sheriff sales, issuing pistol permits, licenses to sell firearms and precious metal licenses, while also assisting my fellow brothers and sisters behind the badge.
We concentrate on the traditional duties of the office, making sure they are done professionally. Our office is now in the former Ben Franklin building and has enhanced the professionalism of our operations, providing much needed space, efficiency, storage, and many technology updates. We have been able to stream line the license to carry process and issue the license once approved, by the state background check. I have made it very clear that I support and uphold the Second Amendment right, of the right to bear arms and all Constitutional rights. I was instrumental in obtaining the status of Bradford County being a Second Amendment sanctuary county and the first county in Pennsylvania. In cooperation with Sheriff Bill Schrom of Chemung County, NY we continue to accomplish a milestone that allows Bradford County license to carry holders, go to Chemung County, NY and apply and obtain a license to carry for the state of New York. I have had the privilege and will continue to have the privilege with working with all the elected officials in Bradford County.
I serve as Chairman of the Prison Board, appointed by the board of Commissioners to serve as Director of Security for the county. I serve on the committee of Heroes behind the Badge, Law Enforcement Appreciation event, to raise training funds for all law enforcement agencies in Bradford County. I am also a member of the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association and serve on the Executive Committee, the National Sheriff’s Association, Secretary/ Treasurer of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #60, Masonic Lodge #415, Life Member of the NRA, a Director of the Leroy Sportsman’s Association, Ducks Unlimited, Firearms Owners Against Crime, Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, a Kentucky Colonel, and serve honorably as a volunteer Director of Security at Victory Church in Troy, PA.
I am much honored to serve as your Sheriff. I love my job. I pledge to the taxpayers and residents of Bradford County that I will continue to serve and protect. My office door will continue to be open, and my phone lines always available to assist you in any way possible, or simply to hear your concerns. I further want you to know I am blessed with an outstanding staff of professional, dedicated men and women serving in the Sheriff’s Office.
Canton Township is my home and where I have chosen to raise our children with my wife Rebecca, children Hannah, Emily, and Jackson. In my free time I enjoy spending time with family, hunting, camping, target shooting, traveling to Chesapeake Bay, and raising beef cows.
I ask on May 16, 2023 that your vote for Sheriff be based on experience, proven ability and dedication. I thank you, and humbly ask for your vote for Clinton J. Walters.
