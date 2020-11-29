Although it’s easier to get one’s Christmas shopping done on Amazon and other large online stores, shopping locally gets more personalized gifts while benefiting the community.
Small Business Saturday, also called Small Shop Saturday, is an annual shopping holiday brought on by American Express held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
According to its website, American Express created Small Business Saturday after the 2010 recession to “encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”
In an effort to keep businesses open in 2020, American Express spent approximately $200 million to support small businesses around the globe, according to the website.
“Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition — just one part of the larger Shop Small Movement that supports small businesses every day and everywhere,” the website reads.
Businesses in Bradford County took on Small Business Saturday to raise local tourism and bring attention to their storefronts after the nationwide shutdown earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Country Peddler antique and gift shop at 403 Main Street in Towanda Borough had to close in March for four months, said owner Jeanie Murphy.
The shop has been in business for over 36 years and are always on the lookout for uncommon items to sell, according to its Facebook page.
Murphy said that since the shutdown, she and her sister have filled the two-story shop with Christmas gifts such as fireplace mantles, ponytail hats, Ugg products, large and unique candles, childrens’ clothes and toys, and ornaments.
She said that the shop saw a lot of “friends, neighbors and regulars” on Saturday.
“We’ve seen a lot of familiar faces and a lot of new ones,” Murphy said, “People have stopped in from surrounding areas and said they’ll stop back in since they know we’re here.”
Small Business Saturday had a similar effect down the street at Roof Jewelers & Awards where owners Tyler and Erin Roof said that business was “steady.”
Erin said that the store had offered a 10% discount for all in-stock jewelry for Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday and that diamond earrings, as per usual, were the most popular item.
The couple took over the 502 Main Street location in March of 2019, when Tyler purchased the business from his aunt and uncle, Cindy and Gary Wilcox.
The Review previously reported that it used to be known as C & G Wilcox Engravings & Images and that it had been considered Towanda’s longest running business.
As the jeweler continues to be run by family, the store remains popular among its regulars.
Tyler and Erin said that they were looking forward to an increase in sales further into the holiday season.
“We’re pretty much fully stocked with everything, and the couple days leading up to Christmas tend to be our biggest sale days of the year,” Tyler said.
Jessica Hilts, owner of The Petal Post at 21 Main Street, Towanda, said that she didn’t see many customers on Black Friday or Small Shop Saturday.
Locals are encouraged to support the flower shop and come in for custom-made floral arrangements and handmade gifts.
Call Hilts at the flower shop at 570-637-8909 and keep up with the shop’s Facebook page to see when new items become available.
More small businesses in Athens Borough took part in Small Business Saturday and mainly brought in regulars as well as a few first-time visitors.
Becky Clark, owner of the Valley Snow Co. at 420 South Main Street opened up shop just for Small Business Saturday after closing for the season earlier this month.
“It’s about showing support for local businesses, and it’s obviously been a struggle this year with COVID,” she said, “We really enjoy giving back and it really means a lot to see what we can do for the community at this time.”
According to its Facebook page, the shop offers, “gourmet Louisiana style Sno-Balls,” not to be mistaken with traditional snow cones.
Stay tuned with the webpage to keep up with when the shop will reopen in 2021.
Located in the middle of downtown Athens at 232 South Main Street, SHEA Creations had regulars excited about unique pieces of art and Christmas gifts.
One of the owners, Sarah Brackel, said that the shop expanded its hours for Christmas shopping.
She said that the shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Terri Henley, one of the vendors of the Jay Mart Mall located inside of Jay Carpet One & Flooring at 314 South Main Street in Athens, said that she saw many customers on Saturday and that most of them purchased Christmas gifts and decorations.
Local shoppers are encouraged to shop at these businesses and others within Bradford County this holiday season to show extra support during the setbacks they’ve endured throughout COVID-19.
Those interested in visiting these businesses can keep up with their changing holiday hours and what they have in stock on their Facebook pages.
