COVID-19 rates continue to decline in Bradford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In this week’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard update, the department showed Bradford County with a 9.2% positivity from May 14 to May 20, which is down almost a full percent compared to the previous seven day period. Incident rates decreased from 172.4 to 122.7 per 100,000 residents, while confirmed cases went from 107 to 74.
Statewide, there were 6,950 new cases from May 14 to May 20, which was 3,003 fewer new cases than the previous seven days.
“We are proud to report that more than 10 million vaccinations have been administered to more than 6 million residents – within our vaccine jurisdiction alone,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We still have more work to do, but we are proud of the progress. For each resident vaccinated, we inch closer and closer towards achieving herd immunity, protecting our loved ones and making our communities safer.”
To date, around 25% of Bradford County’s population and nearly 53% of the state’s population 18 and older has been fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf announced that over 70% of Pennsylvania residents 18 and older have at least been partially vaccinated. Once these individuals receive their second shots, Pennsylvania’s mask mandates will be lifted for all residents, vaccinated or not.
“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvanians have come together to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy and safe. This selflessness is now reflected in vaccination rates throughout the commonwealth. The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. The light is shining bright at the end of this tunnel, but we must continue to stay the course. I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”
