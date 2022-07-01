Bradford County students graduate from Reach Cyber Charter School

A few students from Bradford County can now call themselves graduates of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2022.
The graduates from Bradford County included Mackenzie Hall, Rylee McKean, Mason Ross, Quintin Russell-Nickeson and Amber Tracy.
A total of 635 high school seniors were in the tuition-free, online school’s in-person commencement ceremony at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim on June 9. It is a statewide STEM-focused cyber school with around 8,000 students in grades K-12 this year. This is the fourth class to graduate from the school, which opened in 2016.
Students from across the commonwealth chose to participate in the school’s cyber charter education to fit their unique interests, needs and abilities, according to Reach Cyber. The school gives its students “STEM-enrichment opportunities, as well as flexible pacing options that allow students to choose from a traditional calendar option, year-round option, or for high school students, an accelerated schedule.”
The students could graduate a year or semester earlier than other traditional programs via the school’s Accelerated Pace option. This allows students to attend summer, fall and spring sessions full-time to earn more credits.
Enrollment for Reach Cyber Charter School’s 2022-2023 school year is currently underway. To learn more, go to www.connectionsacademy.com/reach-cyber-school or call 1-(866)-945-3655.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.