The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers awarded eight Bradford County students $17,500 in scholarships Wednesday. The nonprofit awarded a total of $87,000 to students in the counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Pa., and Tioga, N.Y.
The Bradford County students, their high schools, scholarships and their future colleges are as follows:
Michael Skipper (Canton Area High School) received the Dr. John Kirkowski Scholarship worth $2,000 and Guinevere Ritter Technology Scholarship worth $1,000. He plans to study at College University of Notre Dame.
William Gowin (Canton Area High School) received the Richard Neff Family Scholarship worth $1,000. He plans to study at Mansfield University.
Theresa Beers (Canton Area High School) received the Donald and LaRene Ayres Scholarship worth $4,300 and Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Woman of Science Scholarship worth $1,000. She will study at Syracuse University.
Olivia Spencer (Wyalusing Valley Jr/Sr High School) received the Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000. She will study at Misericordia University.
Dylan Seck (Sayre High School) received the Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship worth $1,000 and will study at Lycoming College
Riley Smith (Wyalusing Valley Jr/Sr High School) received the Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship worth $1,000 and will study at University of Georgia.
Caiden Williams (Canton Area High School) received the John H Hyde, Jr. and Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship worth $3,400. Williams also received the Towanda Musical Society Scholarship worth $500 and will study at Lycoming College.
Emma Morgan (Troy Area Jr/Sr High School) received the Troy Lions Club Huck Fund Scholarship worth $1,300 and will study at John Joy College of Criminal Justice.
CFTT was founded in 2003 to serve the five counties of Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Pa., and Tioga, N.Y. Its mission is to build philanthropic resources to sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. CFTT’s Community Foundation Scholarships can be established by individual donors, corporations and are often in honor or in memory of a loved one.
