It’s back to school time again for thousands of students across multiple districts in Bradford County.
Students hopped off their school buses and navigated the hallways to find their new classrooms for the 2023-24 academic year.
Towanda
Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that students have already brought tremendous energy and enthusiasm with them. There are 1,532 students enrolled in the district this year with an average of 113 students per grade level. Towanda’s ninth grade class has around 146 students.
“Our parents did a wonderful job of getting back into the flow of things with student drop off and pickup,” Peachey said.
For the 2023-224 school year, the district will continue growing its Positive Behavior Interventions and Support programs at the elementary school, according to Peachy. At Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School, officials will implement a student and staff member of the month initiative. TASD will also have ParentSquare as its new parent communication platform. Parents can download the free app or register at ParentSquare.com.
Peachey added that the district is always looking for additional workers, such as substitutes or paraprofessionals. The district will pay up to 12 credits a year for an employee enrolled in a certified teacher program. Anyone interested can visit the Employee Opportunities portion of the TASD website.
Canton
In the Canton Area School District, this year features 440 elementary students and 410 high school students, according to Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell. New welcoming window decals can be seen in the elementary and high schools that welcome students back to “Warrior Country.”
“The seventh-grade hallway was a flurry this morning with students opening lockers and getting ready to start the day,” Martell said. “Students were happy to be back in school and many couldn’t wait to see their friends and new teachers.”
Elementary School Principal Mike Wells stated that a kindergarten ”BooHoo” breakfast was held for parents that dropped off their kids for the first time to help with the transition.
District officials shared what upcoming events they are already looking forward to. High School Principal Donnie Jacopetti expressed excitement about the class of 2024 being the 150th commencement. Special Education Supervisor Amy Repard stated that Sept. 8 in Wyalusing will be a Special Olympics program for special needs students to participate in. Martell stated that Sept. 13 will have an elementary band night at 6 p.m. There will also be three-hour delayed starts in place of early dismissals. The first delayed start will be on Sept. 22. There will not be a district-wide open house this year, she added. However, there will be an elementary open house on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
Troy
In Troy, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias said it was great seeing school hallways filled with students and laughter. The Troy Area School District has around 1,415 students for the 2023-24 school year. Elias is also excited to have Officer Ralph Dooley as the district’s police officer and its director of safety and security.
“I’m looking forward to all students and staff having a sense of belonging,” Elias said. “Coming to school and work takes up most of the day and staff do their best teaching when they are involved and joyful and feel a sense of family. Students do their best learning when they feel safe and belong to a community.”
This year, the Troy Area School District will “utilize the Flexible Instructional Day (FID) for any school closures, including anything weather related,” according to Elias. “We will be getting information to families to be best prepared when the district does call a FID, rather than close school and have a make-up day.”
The district also seeks to implement a K-8 English/Language Arts pilot this year. Science standards will change in 2025, so a team of teachers and administrators will examine new programming to match the new standards.
“The district is bringing back the concept of department chairs in each content area so that we may utilize their expertise in finding the best academic programs for our students,” Elias said. “We are continuing to strive to have a positive culture/climate at Troy. In doing so, we are incorporating the Happiness Advantage in our schools. The theory behind this is to draw a connection between happiness and success. We believe an environment of joy and happiness will breed more success from our staff and students.”
Wyalusing
In Wyalusing, the district welcomed back around 1,300 students to its schools, according to Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri.
“Students were greeted with smiles and excitement from our teaching and support staff,” Bottiglieri said. “We were very excited to welcome more than 50 new students to Wyalusing who moved into our community this summer. We also welcomed several new teachers to our staff who also had a great first day experience with their students.”
This year, the Wyalusing Area School District will offer free breakfast and lunch to all of its students. Bottiglieri stated that first day participation was the highest in years and could increase in the coming weeks. He thanked the cafeteria staff for their efforts. He also thanked custodial and maintenance employees, as well as school bus drivers for navigating almost 280 square miles of the district.
Northeast Bradford
At the Northeast Bradford School District, Superintendent Matthew Holmes stated that the first day went excellently due to the many excited students and teachers. He said there was “a massive enrollment burst over the last two weeks,” including multiple on the first day.
“I’m just looking forward to continuing with all the efforts we are working on,” he said.
The district had a busy summer with projects to update the schools for the new year. Projects over the summer included building new bathroom facilities and a brand new roof over the cafeteria and gym. There was also the installation of a new playground near the elementary school.
Sayre and Athens
In the Valley, Sayre and Athens school districts saw students settle back into their classrooms with excitement and ease.
Sayre Area High School Principal Cambria Ely stated that the seventh graders had help navigating the hallways, but the first day was good overall. She added that a significant amount of sign ups for clubs, activities and sports have already occurred.
“I’m very excited to see the high school grow in those venues,” Ely said.
At H. Austin Snyder Elementary School, students and staff are eagerly preparing for the school’s 50th birthday party in November, according to Principal Michelle Murrelle.
In Athens, Superintendent Craig Stage expressed that the first day was a good start to the year.
“I was able to visit the middle school and the high school [Thursday], and everyone seemed happy and ready to go,” he said.
Athens Middle School Principal Jim Schmieg stated that the first day is about creating a positive culture and climate for students.
“They’re the leaders of the building now,” he said. “We want to establish those leadership qualities because they’re now the oldest and the younger kids look up to them. It’s like our slogan ‘building foundations for future success.’ This the start of that foundation both as far as leadership qualities as well as academic qualities that they will be able to take with them into high school.”
