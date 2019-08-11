ATHENS — The Bradford County Summer Park Series came to a close on Saturday at Round Top Park with an R/C model airplane show and demonstration, Ross Park Zoomobile, live music, cornhole tournament, history displays and more.
The event started at Sunfish Pond in Leroy Township on July 6 before moving to Hornbrook Park in Towanda on July 27, according to Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, Cain Chamberlain.
“The series was created to promote our public parks in Bradford County and get people out,” stated Chamberlain. “You know, a lot of people live in communities their entire lives and never even know these beautiful parks in this area exist. It was a way to promote them and get people outside doing outdoor recreation.”
Chamberlain stated that Round Top park has an array of things to do with the flying field, atv trails, live music, cornhole tournaments and more.
“A lot of people come out here to do different things, but we just wanted to promote it to the public and bring more people out.”
The series has done well and had a large draw at Sunfish Pond, according to Chamberlain. Next year, the EMHR will look to do a series for Sullivan County focused on hiking and biking.
“We are going to be working with DCNR foresters from each of the three parks over there — the Loyalsock State Forest, Ricketts Glen and Worlds End and we hope to organize some different hikes and bikes for the public over there.”
The EMHR serves Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties and will look to do a series in each of the Counties.
“We want to continue this County by County each year,” stated Chamberlain. “We really appreciate the support from the local fire company who did the parking today and the Athens Township Parks Commission who has been a very big help in getting this underway. Just want to thank everyone involved and everybody that came out.”
