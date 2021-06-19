The Bradford County Summer Parks series will kick off with Race with a View in Mt. Pisgah County Park on June 27 at 1 p.m.
The summer series consists of three races that feature three of the county’s parks while raising money for good causes.
Bradford County Commissioners Chief Clerk and Race Director Michelle Shedden said she hopes the series can get people involved in running, enjoying the outdoors and benefiting good causes.
“We wanted to bring people to the county parks to show how beautiful they are and what is available for people to use everyday,” said Shedden.
The races started as separate events until all three were put together as a series three years ago.
Shedden is also a runner and has participated in many local races over the years.
“Runners are a very special group of people,” she said. “We show support for each other and these events give us an opportunity to come together and support causes that we all think are good.”
This will be the fifth year of the Mt. Pisgah 5k race and all proceeds with go to the Bradford County Humane Society.
The second race, the Sunfish Shuffle at Sunfish Pond County Park, will be a loop race where runners complete as many loops as they can in three hours.
All proceeds from the second race will go to the Northern Tier Veterans Group.
The third and final race will be a half-marathon from the Valley to Larnard-Hornbrook County Park on Oct. 2 and proceeds will benefit children with Down syndrome.
Runners who complete all three races will receive a medal from each race that links together to create one medal.
Registration for Race with a View is $10 and can be done by calling the Bradford County Commissioners Office (570) 265-1727 or by emailing bccadmin3@bradfordco.org. Additional information is available on the Run Bradford County Facebook page.
