Bradford County to host regional energy meeting

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – Bradford County’s new John Mosser Public Safety Center will host a panel discussion about the future of energy in rural areas such as Bradford County next week.
The event is being held in partnership with America’s Rural Energy Coalition, a group that represents rural energy producing regions, both traditional and alternative energy sources, to give them a voice at the national level, according to a county news release.
Speakers include David Callahan from the Marcellus Shale Coalition, George Stark from Cabot Oil and Gas, David Taylor from the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, and former Trump White House member Drew Horn.
More recently, Retired Brigadier Gen. Robert Spalding joined the event as lunchtime speaker to discuss cyber security as it relates to the energy sector, according to Commissioner Doug McLinko.
The forum will also be open to candidates for Pennsylvania governor so they can discuss their platforms for energy in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a nice panel discussion to get all of those people here to talk about the face of energy in Pennsylvania with the rising energy costs,” McLinko said while promoting the event during Thursday’s commissioners meeting.
“I think it’s unique to bring that discussion to northeast Pennsylvania because all of the attention and discussions of this manner are done in the southwest,” he continued. “To have those folks come up and have a table discussion about where energy is at is important to our county.”
McLinko noted that the Public Safety Center is an ideal venue for the event since it was constructed using Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fee money.
Participation will be limited to no more than 50 people to ensure those in attendance can be properly spaced out. Lunch will be provided.
McLinko especially encouraged township supervisors to attend since the areas they represent “are the backbone of energy.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Public Safety Center, which is located along Route 6 at 29 VanKuren Drive.
Those interested in attending can RSVP with Deputy Chief Clerk Leah O’Neil at (570) 265-1727 or email at deputychiefclerk@bradfordco.org.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on the BC Commissioners Facebook page.
