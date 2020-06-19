Bradford County will be receiving $4,848,915.80 in Act 13 natural gas impact fee funding from 2019’s collections, which is about $1.4 million less than the amount the county was allocated last year.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission reported that this year’s impact fee distribution is about $42.6 million less than last year’s due to a 46 cents per one million British thermal unit drop in the average price of natural gas, which the fee is generated from.
Last year, the PUC reported its largest impact fee distribution for counties with natural gas drilling to date with $242,964,000.
In Bradford County, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said Act 13 spending will continue to be focused on infrastructure improvements, which includes continuing work on the county’s bridges in need of major rehabilitation or replacement. With this strategy, Miller said the county has been able to avoid borrowing or raising taxes to tackle these crucial projects.
“Thankfully, we’re able to use these funds to do the kinds of things we’re doing in the county that takes the burden for those activities off of the tax base,” said Miller. “It allows us to improve the infrastructure that will pay dividends for decades, if not generations, to come.”
The county has avoided using the money for programming due to the potential for programs to be upended from fluctuations in impact fee funding, as seen with the most recent allocation.
Miller noted that Act 13 funding will not have to be used to help weather any economic challenges from COVID-19 at the county level due to federal aid the county will be receiving.
