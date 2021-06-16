Bradford County to receive over $3M in gas drilling impact fees

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story accidentally omitted the amount of money that Athens Township will receive. The Review regrets the error.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania county and municipal governments directly affected by natural gas drilling expect over $2 billion in impact fee funds in early July, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Out of the top receiving counties for 2020, Bradford County will receive the third most with $3,396,291.
According to the Marcellus Share Coalition, the tax on natural gas has generated more than $2 billion in revenue since 2012.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said the Marcellus Shale Impact fee will deliver more than $27.8 million to county and local governments this year.
“The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating jobs and opportunities in our communities,” Yaw said. “The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects here locally but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state.”
In 2019, the counties mostly used the funds on emergency preparedness and public safety and public infrastructure. The municipalities spent most of the funds on public infrastructure construction, capital reserve funds, and social services.
According to the PUC, this year’s distribution is $54 million lower than last year because the average price of gas decreased and the fewest number of new wells were created since the initial passing of Act 13 in 2012.
Bradford County is receiving about $1.4 million less dollars in 2020 than it received in 2019.
The following figures are approximations and not actual funds provided by the impact fees. Data is provided by the Public Utility Commission:
- Alba Borough $3,700
- Albany Township $167,000
- Armenia Township $151,000
- Asylum Township $124,000
- Athens Borough $78,000
- Athens Township $183,172.94
- Burlington Borough $5,000
- Canton Borough $44,000
- Canton Township $152,000
- Columbia Township $382,000
- Franklin Township $94,000
- Granville Township $75,000
- Herrick Township $275,000
- Leraysville $10,000
- Leroy Township $130,000
- Litchfield Township $106,000
- Monroe Borough $12,000
- Monroe Township $142,000
- New Albany Borough $8,000
- North Towanda Township; $46,000
- Orwell Township $145,000
- Overton Township $281,000
- Pike Township $157,000
- Ridgebury Township $92,000
- Rome Borough $8,000
- Rome Township $97,000
- Sayre Borough $134,000
- Sheshequin Township $134,000
- Smithfield Township $166,000
- South Creek Township $54,000
- South Waverly Borough $26,000
- Springfield Township $143,000
- Standing Stone Township $67,000
- Stevens Township $264,000
- Sylvania Borough $5,000
- Terry Township $206,000
- Towanda Borough $69,000
- Towanda Township $72,000
- Troy Borough $30,000
- Troy Township $280,000
- Tuscarora Township $207,000
- Ulster Township $86,000
- Warren Township 121,000
- Wells Township $102,000
- West Burlington Township $80,000
- Wilmot Township $319,000
- Windham Township 73,000
- Wyalusing Borough $15,000
- Wyalusing Township $175,000
- Wysox Township $102,000
