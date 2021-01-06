Local waterways may soon get a much needed makeover as Bradford County has been granted $596,000 to be used for watershed and stream corridor rehabilitation.
The more than half a million dollar grant has been awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener program, according to a press release made public by the office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) on Dec. 30.
Projects scheduled to be completed with Growing Greener funding include the Bradford County Conservation District’s Satterlee Creek Stream Corridor Rehabilitation 2 project, which will receive $171,000 of the grant to “reduce sediment and nutrients reaching Satterlee Creek through the stabilization of stream and road corridors.”
The Wysox Creek Watershed Association, Inc.’s Comprehensive Watershed Conservation project in and around Rome township and borough will also be awarded $100,000 of Growing Greener funding to “stabilize headwater tributaries, reduce stormwater runoff from municipal roads, create retention basins to decrease time of concentration of stormflow and increase groundwater recharge within the Bear Creek watershed.”
Yaw’s press release also announced that the Bradford County Commissioners have been awarded $325,000 for the Bradford County Watershed Initiative 2020, which “will enable the county to complete up to 10 stream bank stabilization projects to reduce approximately 1,000 tons of sediment, 1,000 lbs. of phosphorus and 2,500 lbs. of nitrogen annually.”
The county will also offer more classroom and field demonstration trainings to municipal officials, contractors, and landowners about stream function and sediment transport through the funding.
Lycoming County has also benefited from the Growing Greener grants as the county is set to receive $292,206 to improve water quality in Wolf Run and $80,000 for its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Chesapeake Bay Pollutant Reduction Plan.
Through a regional initiative, $447,380 has been awarded to Bradford, Clinton, Luzerne, Montour and Columbia counties “to promote soil health practices and benefits through education, outreach, and implementation,” according to Yaw’s press release.
“Our local conservation districts and watershed associations are the boots on the ground when it comes to protecting the environment, regularly offering technical assistance and educational guidance to the people and communities in our region,” Yaw was quoted saying. “I was pleased to hear that this funding will be directed to our region for site and waterway improvements.”
According to the press release, the Growing Greener program is an initiative started in 1999 “to protect and improve watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and acid mine drainage (AMD), and to support educational programs and other critical conservation related efforts” and is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund and Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees.
Yaw’s press release states that the Growing Greener program has provided more than $1 billion to environmental projects statewide since it’s creation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.