Next Friday will be a big day for Bradford County as officials from America’s Rural Energy Coalition, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Administration, and other organizations take part in a meeting focused on energy and economic development, and the local Marcellus Shale play.
According to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, the event will also feature guest of honor Tini Mwale from Nairobi, Kenya, who serves in the country’s parliament and sits on its energy committee.
“He actually wants to learn about shale energy in America,” McLinko explained.
A reception at the River Stone Inn will kick things off Thursday evening. The meeting will then start at 7 a.m. Friday morning with a breakfast buffet at the new Williams Pipeline facility along Route 6 in Wysox and opening remarks from McLinko. A variety of presentations will follow from the Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture, and Small Business Administration, Bradford County Commissioners and Progress Authority, a liquefied natural gas processing facility, and America’s Rural Energy Coalition. A bus tour will then take attendees to Eureka Resources and the Van Blarcom Farm for an economic development roundtable with Penn State University.
Although township officials from areas with prominent natural gas development are already expected in attendance, McLinko said any other supervisors who are interested in attending can contact him.
Commissioners from Susquehanna and Sullivan counties are also expected to be in attendance.
“We have people flying in from every major shale play across the country,” McLinko said.
“There will be a lot of people coming into our county,” McLinko added. “It should be an interesting day.”
