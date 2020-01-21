Bradford County Tourism looking at bigger digital presence, five-year celebration in 2020

The new year is bringing some new opportunities for the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, including an expansion to its digital offerings.
During her report to the board Monday, Executive Director Robyn Cummings said she and Amy Brennan with Custom Geekery are looking to expand on the Facebook Live videos and not only use them more often to promote local attractions, but also begin implementing video shorts.
Cummings hopes to average a Facebook Live video once a week due to the success they’ve seen with them so far.
“Those videos have tremendous reach, way more than what our standard posts have,” she said.
With the video shorts, Cummings plans to highlight different attractions utilizing the perspective of those living in the county.
“It’s one thing to say this is what’s going on, but (this is) the action behind it, the story, people taking in an event, going to a historical society and seeing physically what’s actually there,” she explained.
With this year marking five years since the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency first began, and two years since it purchased and moved into the building at 1 Washington St. in Towanda, there was also talk about a celebration tentatively targeted for sometime in July.
Anniversary talks included an open house with seating set up on the deck and hors d’oeuvres or food vendors to welcome the community.
“I think we should do something that celebrates who we are, that we’re five years in, that we’re strong, and that we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Cummings.
“We have been getting a lot more foot traffic in the office,” she added. “People have stopped by for information. We had a couple who were here for their 35th anniversary who were traveling through who stopped in for information on restaurants and a (bed and breakfast) to stay at.”
More long term, officials have discussed possibilities for making the building a full welcome center, with talks during Monday’s meeting including bringing in a historical display.
“I think someday we need to have the entire building, and I think it needs to be a complete welcome center that showcases people that came from Bradford County, as well as maybe having Bradford County products,” said Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, although Cummings added that there is no rush since they are happy with tenants Napp Chiropractic Center, and the expansion would only happen if they decided to move out.
