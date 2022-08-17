TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency board meeting on Monday, Executive Director Robyn Cummings noted that they are putting the final touches on their next digital passport: Museums Uncorked.
“That’s coming along really nicely,” said Cummings. “They’re sourcing a lot of that information now.”
She said that template letters were sent out to all the museums in the county to let them know of the program.
Just like the BCTPA’s Hungry Hiker digital passport lists a variety of restaurants and outdoor recreational areas to explore, Museums Uncorked will focus on the museums and wineries of Bradford County.
Cummings said she’s hopeful that the new passport will be ready to launch within the next two weeks.
“They’re verifying now and onboarding those that are participating,” said Cummings. “We’re finishing the logo, things like that.”
Once a participant checks in at five museums and five wineries they can use their completed passport to receive a free stemless wine glass.
Once the new passport is ready for launch visitors will still be able to download and complete the Hungry Hiker digital passport, which once completed wins the participant a free pint glass.
Along with the Endless Mountain Visitors Bureau and the Endless Mountain Heritage Region, the tourism promotion agency also compiled and distributed a new Farm to You guide focusing on agricultural goods from Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties.
“It can be picked up here (at the BCTPA office),” said Cummings, “it can be picked up places throughout the county including the Dandys, the farmers’ markets, Shores Sisters, places like that.”
