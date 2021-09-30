TOWANDA – The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency met virtually via Zoom last week, and Executive Director Robyn Cummings said that the upcoming deadline for the Room Tax Grant was one of the topics she highlighted in her report.
An annual program funded by 30% of the Hotel Room Tax in the county, this grant is available for local non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
“There are three different categories of what you can apply for,” said Cummings, which are special events/exhibits, marketing and promotional projects, and wayfinding aides.
Deadline for applications will be end of business on Friday, Oct. 15.
“It has to be either postmarked by that date, or in hand,” said Cummings. “If somebody sends it our way on Friday and I don’t get it till Tuesday, that’s fine as long as it is postmarked so we keep an open playing field.”
Cummings noted that because the funds for this grant are collected from the county’s Room Tax, the amount available always varies from year to year.
“I don’t have a definite figure yet until it’s confirmed from the county auditors, but the past few years it’s been anywhere from $85-90,000,” said Cummings. “On strong years — when we’ve had a great impact to our hotels — $115-120,000, so it’s a significant amount of money that we put back into our organizations.”
Cummings went on to say that because she is not a part of the grant review committee, she is happy to help anyone through the process of applying.
“I’m able to answer any questions that an organization or individual may have,” she said.
Cummings can be reached by calling the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency office at (570) 265-8687. The application form can be found online at visitbradfordcounty.com, along with a full program overview that details qualification requirements.
Another topic of discussion at last week’s meeting was the organization’s train car mural project, which will see a mural installed on the Merrill Parkway side of the train car positioned next to the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency building.
“The train car mural project is a project that we’re doing in coordination with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts,” said Cummings. “We’re hoping for a spring install of that mural.”
Cummings believes the completed mural will be an asset for tourism in the county, but she also noted how it is serving as a community builder.
“When we started, organizations, community groups, schools were all able to participate because it is a paint by number style of painting,” Cummings said. “We broke the template into three separate sets of panels (and) we have the final set now.”
Cummings went on to explain that this is truly a county-wide project, and they have taken steps to make the project accessible to all interested groups.
“There are some panels being painted in Wyalusing currently, and then other panels that will be started in the western part of Bradford County in Troy, giving great access to the Troy and Canton areas,” said Cummings. “The first set was exclusively in the Valley, so we were able to get this around to all parts of the county.”
Any businesses, agencies, or other such organizations interested in taking part of the train car mural painting project should call Cummings at (570) 265-8687 to schedule a painting time slot.
“It’s supposed to be community driven, so we certainly want to stress that boy scouts, girl scouts, individuals, organizations, chambers, civic work clubs, certainly art students in the schools, art departments, or businesses can make that a project that they can participate in,” Cummings said.
